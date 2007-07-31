If you can’t qualify for a mortgage on your own, a co-signer or guarantor can often get the job done.

Bankrate.com has a good article outlining the differences between the two.

Basically, a co-signer is on the title and a guarantor isn’t. However, a guarantor must be more credit worthy because he/she “guarantees” the entire mortgage.

Each has their role. Read more here.

Thanks to CMN for the link.