The countdown has started to the largest and most important annual gathering of mortgage professionals in the country.

In less than 60 days, industry professionals will converge upon Niagara Falls for Mortgage Professionals Canada’s National Mortgage Conference.

The two-day conference takes place on November 26 and 27 and will feature networking and educational sessions, industry-specific discussions with industry leaders and regulators, as well as keynote addresses by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and bestselling author and Bloomberg TV anchor Amanda Lang.

“The 2017 conference promises to be one of our most exciting ever,” said President and CEO Paul Taylor. “Our education content is incredibly rich this year. With the industry’s largest trade show and social and networking events each evening, it’s the best place to make new relationships and meet up with old friends. You can’t afford to miss it!”

Program highlights include:

Sunday, November 26

Keynote speaker Amanda Lang

Regulatory Update

Opening ceremonies and industry luncheon with CBC’s Terry O’Reilly

Lender Panel

Monday, November 27

Economic Roundtable

Keynote speaker Stephen Harper

Mortgage Hall of Fame Awards Night

A Wealth of Relevant, Informative Content

Educational sessions will run concurrently on both days along with the Expo, which features more than 70 exhibitors who will be showcasing new products and services. In years past, the Expo has provided an exclusive “sneak peek” at new lending products, broker status programs and initiatives, apps and online portals, and much more.

Jennie Hodgson, VP of Education with Mortgage Professionals Canada, noted that the formal and informal learning opportunities available at the conference will be invaluable for mortgage professionals no matter their background or expertise levels.

“Whether you are an AMP looking to add to your annual continuing education portfolio, or an independent seeker of top-notch professional development, the conference provides sessions covering an array of topics, at varying levels of depth and with several areas of focus within the industry,” she said. “Each year I personally come away with several ideas and initiatives to implement into my own daily activities, and, after nearly 10 years of attendance, I have never met someone who hasn’t left with at least one or two key educational pieces that make the whole conference worthwhile.”

The conference will also be an opportunity for mortgage professionals to hear the latest on the regulatory front directly from the Mortgage Broker Regulators’ Council of Canada.

“As everyone knows, this has been a challenging year for the broker channel because of government intervention in the market,” said Samuel Duncan, Manager, Government and Policy at Mortgage Professionals Canada. “That is why it is more important than ever to hear what your association is doing to advocate for common sense changes to the new regulations. The National Mortgage Conference provides the unique opportunity to hear from industry experts who will better help you adapt to the new reality and grow your business in this volatile marketplace.”

New Location New Location

This year marks the first time the National Conference is being held in Niagara Falls.

“There has been a lot of excitement about the new location,” said Cara Shulman, the association’s Director of Events. For those who may be visiting the area for the first time, there will be several separate ticketed events, such as the Ravine Winery Dinner, where delegates can “get a first-hand taste of what the region is known for.”

The conference also builds on the success of last year’s two-day format (down from three), allowing attendees to enjoy the same information-packed experience over a more compact and efficient schedule.

For ease of access, complimentary shuttle service will be available with pick-ups from Pearson Airport and downtown Toronto.

Discounted early bird rates are available until October 27. To register online, visit www.mortgageconference.ca.