We’re about to turn the page on 2018, and many may feel not a moment too soon.

Climbing fixed rates weren’t the only thing making mortgages less accessible in 2018. This was the first full year to measure the impacts of new federal mortgage rules. Provincial policies in B.C. and Ontario also contributed to putting the brakes on the country’s housing momentum.

Those and other headwinds marked an eventful 2018. Here’s a rundown of the year’s top stories, rate movements and mortgage-related stocks.

TOP STORIES OF 2018

Rising Bank of Canada interest rates

Government policy changes work their way through the mortgage market (including B.C.’s housing measures)

Canadian real estate hits a slump

THE YEAR’S TOP DEALS & LENDER MOVES

DLC founders make play to re-take control of their company (but the offer as presented falls through)

Equitable Bank launches PATH Home Plan

BMO’s deep prime – 1.00% variable rate spring promo

TOP NEW PRODUCT OFFERINGS



Equitable Bank’s aggressive move for reverse mortgage broker share

Merix Financial’s interest-only product

Improvements to Newton Velocity as it competes for market share

RATE MOVEMENT

The foundation for Canadian interest rates is the overnight rate. It ended the year 0.50% higher than where it began.

The most important benchmark for fixed-rate pricing is the 5-year government bond, and in late 2018 we were reminded of how quickly 5-year yields can tumble.

Indicator Year End 2018

Change BoC Overnight Rate 1.75% +0.75% Prime Rate 3.95% +0.75% Discount Variable Rate1 2.92% +42 bps 5yr Posted Rate 5.34% +35 bps 5yr Discounted Fixed Rate1 3.49% +47 bps 5yr Government Bond Yield 1.88% +2 bps 30-day Bankers’ Acceptances 2.25% +84 bps 90-day Bankers’ Acceptances 2.24% +72 bps

STOCK MOVES

And finally, here’s a look at the performance of Canada’s big banks along with the public companies that make the majority of their revenue in the mortgage business.

1 Discounted mortgage rates reflect the average advertised rates of Canada’s top super brokers, as of December 31.