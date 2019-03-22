Online reviews are now the tool that consumers inherently trust—just ask 18- to 34-year-olds, 91% of whom admit to trusting online reviews as much as personal recommendations.

They have become the Internet’s version of word of mouth, infinitely more powerful because they bypass the traditional barriers of time difference, distance and speed. In today’s world, whenever we buy a product, service or experience, we have come to trust online reviews as meta online word-of-mouth crowd wisdom. It allows us control over where we spend our money, and information that is less biased than what the business itself is promoting.

Yet, many business owners can find online reviews irritating since they are not under their control. This is not the only problem, but it is the base of almost all the issues they face with reviews.

Simply put, online reviews are meant to make consumers’ lives easier and business owners’ lives more complicated.

Here’s an example for the broker industry: a homebuyer secures a mortgage through you and is pleased with the experience. That client is ripe to be asked for a great testimonial. But how do you go about asking for one?

Two options are either a verbal ask or through a link. A verbal ask puts the onus on the consumer to do most of the work—they are asked to write the review and send it to the business through the right channel, which results in a waste of their time, from their viewpoint. They might forget the ask, they might send it to the wrong channel, they might be inconvenienced by the ask and change their mind to include a slightly more negative review or they might just not do it at all.

A link accomplishes convenience for the client, but with it comes the problem of only being applicable for one specific platform. To replicate this for other platforms creates the issue of inconvenience for the business. They might have to send various links to the consumer, as well as ask the consumer’s permission to recreate that review on their website.

Another issue relates to tracking the reviews—the business is not able to track how efficient the review is on that channel (the review might be on Google, whereas most consumers are looking at the business’ Yelp reviews).

The last issue that is faced by businesses that contributes to a waste of time is having to manually change the reviews from the platform it is posted on to their social media sites. Businesses must incur a large time and/or monetary expense to copy, paste and change the display of the review to fit their social media page look.

These are some of the reasons why businesses may dislike online reviews. They feel like they lose (or never had) control of the process of asking for the reviews or their visibility and might feel overwhelmed with having to manage the review process.

