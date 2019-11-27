Debt is hanging over the heads of a growing number of Canadians, with two in five saying they don’t expect to get out of debt in their lifetime. But mortgages—typically the largest debt of all—are the least of their worries.

A new survey from Manulife Bank confirms concerns over the growing non-mortgage debt loads of Canadians.

Most concerning, perhaps, is the fact that 45% of Canadians say their spending is increasing faster than their incomes. This is up from 33% since Manulife’s spring survey.

Gen-Xers, those aged roughly 40 to 54, are the most likely to be in this financial spiral downward. More than half (54%) of them say their spending is rising faster than their income.

“There is a financial wellness crisis, and it’s affecting Canadians of all demographics,” said Rick Lunny, President and CEO, Manulife Bank.

Millennials too are struggling, given that they are experiencing the most difficulty in entering the workforce (14% vs. 9% for those ages 41-69).

The positive for millennials, however, is that they are the most likely to report their income is rising faster than spending (14% vs. 10% for those aged 41-69).

This precarious debt situation isn’t news to most Canadians. In fact, 94% of them say they think the average household is carrying too much debt.

Mortgage Stats

When it comes to mortgage debt, Canadians actually feel most comfortable with that obligation compared to their other forms of debt, even if it is the biggest debt they’ll see in their lifetime.

73% feel “somewhat or very” comfortable with the amount they owe on their mortgage 22% said they feel “very” comfortable

73% feel “somewhat or very” comfortable with the amount they owe on their mortgage 82% feel “somewhat or very” comfortable with their mortgage payments 28% feel “very” comfortable

72% feel “somewhat or very” comfortable with their home equity line of credit (HELOC)

Other forms of debt, on the other hand, are causing Canadians a great deal of anxiety: Just 42% are comfortable with their student loan (21% say they are “not comfortable at all”) 42% are comfortable with their credit cards that carry a balance (21% say they are “not comfortable at all”)



Millennials Want Advice Through Tech

Another key finding is that younger Canadians are increasingly seeking financial advice through non-traditional means. Take a look:

More than half of millennials (53%) want their financial advisor to be a mobile app By comparison, only a third (31%) of those aged 41 to 69 share that desire

Of the nearly one third (31%) of millennials who say they use a financial advisor, 7% admit they use a Robo Advisor Just 1% of those among the older generations do so

Six out of 10 millennials (60%) are focused on building their credit scores, compared to 40% of those between the ages of 41 and 69.

Types of Debt

Credit cards are the fastest-growing form of debt, according to the Manulife survey.

60% of Canadians have credit cards that carry a balance, up sharply from 48% in the spring

48% of Canadians have mortgage debt 62% for gen-Xers, 48% for millennials and 38% for baby boomers

48% of Canadians have mortgage debt 39% have an auto loan

36% have a line of credit

22% have a personal loan

16% have a home equity line of credit (HELOC)

11% have a student loan

Other Findings

The Manulife survey, which surveyed 2,001 Canadians with a household income of $40,000+, also found that: