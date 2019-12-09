It’s not too early to be thinking about New Year’s resolutions. And since you’re promoting yourself and building business, more efficient marketing is probably on your wishlist for next year.

Why not resolve to market yourself more efficiently in 2020?

Marketing is a full-time job. Since you already have a full-time job as a mortgage broker, you have to make your marketing efforts go further. Keeping an eye on the trends can help with that.

Here’s what I think you’ll want to know in 2020…

Personal video feeds the need for custom content

Eighty percent of customers say they’d be more likely to do business with a brand that provides a personalized experience. Combine that with 68% of people who prefer to learn about a product through a short video and you really can’t miss with personalized video.

Technology, including social media platforms, is letting us personalize far beyond just changing the name in a newsletter. I use (full disclosure, I also sell), this tool, called BombBomb. It lets me create a fast video—even in reply to an email—with a personalized message to the recipient.

Live video adds urgency to your marketing

Consumers spend three times longer watching live video than pre-recorded ones. That’s a lot more time on your name and your brand. Live video is projected to be worth $70 billion by 2021.

Just Google tools for live video, and you’ll get a list of options as long as your leg. If you want to keep it really simple, though, many social media platforms let you broadcast live video right from your account as easily as you post a pre-recorded video. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn all offer live video options.

SERP is transforming SEO

There is a great deal that goes into accomplishing a site being found on Google.

SERP (Search Engine Results Page) refers to the information you find when you do a search, but before you decide which link to follow to a website. It’s a little “snippet” of information about the topic you’ve just searched.

SERP is changing the way we do SEO, because a lot of people are finding the info they want without clicking to a website. No click searches are growing steadily.

If you are successful in hitting the top of the page, you’re golden. By 2018, over 60% of search results returned by Google are not position-zero search results.

Most people overlook structures or technical SEO factors. Keywords, or terms as I like to refer to them, are typically the first focus; however, you can’t really perform well for any keyword or term without good website structure.

It is my belief that a website is a powerful entity capable of representing an idea, a person, a company, a service or a product. Being that a website has such potential, in order to design such an advanced system, sometimes it becomes beneficial to look at it from a psychological perspective.

When you have a moment, review the structure of your website. It’s like “popping the hood” of your car and taking a look at the engine. Are all elements of the engine working properly? This is the same case for your website.

If you’re not sure, let’s connect and I can initiate a customized complimentary website audit.

Content is targeted, tailored and more visual

I’ve already noted the power of personalization in the personalized video section. This customization refers to all content, though.

Technology lets us customize to the reader. And when you customize, you make your marketing go a lot farther for you.

Your content also needs to be more visual. Along with the preference for video noted above, still content needs to be more visual too. Over 50% of U.S. consumers between 25 and 44 years old want to see more video content from the brands they love.

The flywheel is in, the funnel is out

I used to say that, like the sales funnel, your content has to get ever more focused. In fact, the customer experience now requires a flywheel approach.

That means, to provide the best customer experience, you need to be providing more touch points than ever before. And they need to be meaningful ones, too.

More touch points means more data. More data means a greater ability to customize and personalize.

It all adds up to marketing efficiency

There are only so many hours in your day. If you can spend your marketing time on more effective touch points, you’ll be getting a lot better ROI than less targeted approaches.

Following the five trends listed above will get you on your way to more efficient, higher ROI marketing in 2020.