Attention Brokers: 8 Common Content Marketing Mistakes You Are Probably Making

If you’re sharing content online (and I hope you are), common pitfalls could be costing you. And not just costing your business. They also cost you valuable time.

You’re a mortgage pro. While you may have marketing or writing chops, this isn’t your primary gig.

Even the pros admit to making some rookie errors in content marketing. So what can you do on limited time and budget to keep your content working its hardest for you?

Start by fixing these 8 common mistakes in content.

1. Not getting enough mileage from your new content

It takes a lot of time to create content. Whether you or your marketing team writes it, get the absolute most value from it.

Take that article, blog, webinar, brochure, whitepaper and case study. It’s not enough to post it once. After all, nobody expects to gain a client after just one conversation.

Break a large piece of content down into a whole bunch of bite-sized chunks. Then tweet, post and share the heck out of every one of them. Use a scheduling tool so that they are going out regularly.

Reuse, reuse, reuse.

2. Not going green. (Evergreen, that is)

This one’s related to my first point. Just because a piece of content isn’t new, doesn’t mean it’s not still relevant.

Look at past content for “nuggets” that are always true and helpful—or “evergreen.”

Once again, don’t just post once and hope people are intrigued. To get traction, try saying it in different ways, across platforms, and a few times.

3. Posting, but forgetting to nurture your posts

It’s tempting to post, then leave it to do its thing. Of course, you’ll want to acknowledge comments, but there’s more to nurturing a post than that.

You need to check the results, too.

For example, on LinkedIn, take a look at what type of posts do best. Are they long or short posts? Do they have images, or not?

Make sure you’re looking at interaction with your posts (likes, shares, comments).

Watching which versions of your post and which platforms work best for you takes time in the short term. But it’s a huge time-saver in the long run.

4. Focusing too much on written word content

Clearly you like reading articles and blog posts, because here you are. But not everybody wants a deep dive into a topic. And not every platform lends itself to extended content.

Using different formats lets you reach different people in the way they prefer to digest your information. Instead of an article or blog, consider:

Infographics

Videos

Gifs

Webinars

Podcasts

5. Not focusing enough on the image

If you’re using an image, make it real. Stock libraries these days let you buy candid, less posed-looking photos. Pictures of people doing a high-five in the hallway aren’t believable.

Pick images that reflect your brand and look like real people acting naturally.

Then make sure you optimized your picture for the platform. Size it proportionally, and make sure it’s small enough to load quickly.

A couple of quick Google searches will tell you the size each platform uses and help you optimize your image for the web.

6. Writing for online the same way you write for print

People read differently online. First of all, they scan, so you have to grab their attention quickly.

If you’re doing a short post, put your key point in the first line. If you can get it in the first few words, that’s even better.

Whatever writing you’re doing for online reading, keep your sentences short.

For longer content, use lots of headings and bullet points to break up the copy. Keep paragraphs very short, too.

7. Not knowing your audience

Your mom was right when she told you that when you try to please everybody, you please nobody. She wasn’t talking about marketing, but it fits.

Know where your audience is (which platforms), what they want to hear about, and the content appeals to them. Otherwise, you’ll be spending lots of time on content for minimal ROI.

8. Using the bait-and-switch headline

You’re asking people to give you a valuable commodity—their attention. Deliver what you say you will in your headline.

Yes, use a snappy, intriguing headline. But don’t deliver less (or something entirely different) than your headline promises. It’s a quick way to lose credibility—and your audience.

Keep your headline real, so your brand stays real, too.