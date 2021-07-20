Majority of Canadian Buyers Borrowing Their Maximum Approved Mortgage

Soaring home prices over the past year have forced a majority of today’s homebuyers to use the maximum mortgage amounts they’ve been approved for.

More than 65% of recent buyers bought the maximum amount of house they could afford, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) latest consumer survey.

For about 6 in 10 buyers, that amount was less than $500,000, while 8% of buyers spent over $1 million on their purchases.

Yet, only about a quarter (27%) said they paid more than they had planned on their home, while 20% said they paid less than expected.

“This year’s survey includes important takeaways on affordability and how the market has reacted to the pandemic and current economic conditions,” noted Sam Carnavole, CMHC’s Director of Client Relationship Management.

Key Consumer Mortgage Trends

CMHC’s survey was chock full of data that provided important insight into today’s mortgage consumers. Here are some of the key findings from this year’s survey…

Mortgage Types

70% of mortgage consumers have a fixed-rate mortgage

21% have a variable rate 33% for those aged 18 to 24

6% have a hybrid (combination of fixed and variable)

3% don’t know

56% of borrowers have a 5-year term 8% have a 1- or 2-yr term 16% have a 3-yr term 11% have a 4-yr term 5% have a term greater than 5 years

45% of first-time buyers have an amortization of 25 years or more

41% make monthly mortgage payments (53% of first-time buyers) 13% have semi-monthly payments 26% have bi-weekly 8% have weekly 7% have an accelerated bi-weekly



Prices Paid

31% of buyers were involved in a bidding war during their home purchase

66% believe that the bidding process should be more transparent and that all parties should be privy to the bids submitted

45% said if the bidding process was transparent, they’d be less inclined to use a real estate agent

32% of buyers incurred unexpected housing costs, including: moving expenses (32%) land transfer tax (25%) home inspections (24%) mortgage application fees (14%) mortgage-default insurance (13%)



First-Time Buyers Incentive

72% of first-time buyers were aware of CMHC’s First-Time Home Buyer’s Incentive

74% said they would rather maintain the equity in their home vs. participating in the shared-equity program

Homebuying Process

28% said price/affordability was the top factor when considering buying their current home 13% said type of home 10% said neighbourhood 10% cited living space 4% said proximity to work



Down payments

37% of respondents put down more than 20% of their home value Of those, 28% wanted to avoid paying mortgage default insurance 26% wanted to pay down their mortgage as fast as possible

Of those who put down less than 20%, the top reasons were: lack of funds (47%) wanting to keep money for other expenses (33%) comfortable with their current debt obligations (15%)

Top sources for down payments included: savings outside of an RRSP (38%) equity from a previous home (25%) RRSP savings (11%) gift from a family member (8%) a new loan (5%) a HELOC (4%)



Mortgage Sources

42% of mortgage consumers used a mortgage broker to arrange their mortgage

Of the remainder, 94% got their mortgage directly from a bank or financial institution

Of those who used the services of a mortgage broker: 85% felt a broker would get them the best mortgage rate or deal 84% said the service they received was excellent 85% said using a broker was convenient and saved them time 84% wanted to use a broker that provided advice and recommendations 81% wanted to use a broker that could meet all of their financial needs 79% felt a broker would increase their chances of being approved for their mortgage

Homebuyers who used a broker were presented with an average of three rate offers

Mortgage Lenders

61% of borrowers got a mortgage from their existing financial institution

30% of respondents switched lenders for a better interest rate 14% switched for better product terms and conditions 9% wanted better client service from their lender 7% said they switched due to bad client service from their previous lender

33% of consumers were contacted by their mortgage lender after the transaction

Home ownership as an investment

85% agree that home ownership is a good long-term financial investment

81% are confident they have the tools and information to manage their mortgage and debt load

78% believe they got the best mortgage for their needs

77% are comfortable with their level of debt

75% believe their house will increase in value over the next 12 months

70% of consumers say they plan to renovate over the next five years Of those, 18% plan to finance their renovations using a home equity line of credit (HELOC) Another 18% plan to use their credit cards 18% say they will draw from their mortgage

