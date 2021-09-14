MPC Foundation Launches Campaign in Support of Cancer Research

Sadly, cancer touches us all in some way, either personally or through colleagues, acquaintances and those we love.

Here are some sobering statistics from the Canadian Cancer Society:

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada, responsible for 30% of all deaths

On average, 617 Canadians are diagnosed with cancer each day

On average, 228 Canadians die from cancer each day

Nearly 1 in 2 Canadians are expected to develop cancer in their lifetime.

Many in our industry have felt the impact first-hand.

That’s why I’m so proud to announce a new $100,000 matching campaign by the Mortgage Professionals Canada Foundation (MPCF) to raise needed funds for cancer research.

Together with the help of generous mortgage industry donors, MPCF will match up to $5,000 for each approved fundraiser, while also providing support by way of raising awareness of your fundraising efforts within the mortgage industry.

An Introduction to the MPCF

For those of you in the industry who aren’t familiar with the Mortgage Professionals Canada Foundation, as Chair of the Board of Directors I would like to take this opportunity to introduce ourselves and share our mandate.

The Foundation is made up of a group of dedicated mortgage professionals who dedicate their time and skills to support the mortgage industry and its important charities. Our aim is to be the preferred way for the industry to give back to Canadian communities and vital charitable causes.

Our community of mortgage professionals has been an active contributor in improving the lives of Canadians, and the MPC Foundation wants to help amplify those efforts. Together, we can raise money and awareness for great causes and help support vulnerable Canadians.

Through our current partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, we will coordinate with the B.C. Cancer Foundation and the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Both are leaders in the areas of genomics and immunotherapy development, including ctDNA diagnostics and mRNA therapeutics.

How You Can Get Involved

Those wanting to participate in this fundraiser are asked to fill out a submission form for yourself or your company/team with your proposed fundraising event or idea.

The MPCF will then create a fundraising collection page through the Canadian Cancer Society and help you promote your activity, again, matching up to $5,000.

We are excited to start this journey with you, together making a difference by supporting cancer research.