2021 – Year in Review

As we turn the page on yet another tumultuous year headlined by Covid and its emerging variants, we wanted to take a look back at some of the top mortgage-related stories of 2021 and how mortgage rates fared.

Consumers grappled with rising prices in all aspects of the economy, including, of course, in Canadian real estate. As of November, the average price hit a record-high of $720,854, up over 20% from a year earlier. Rising prices led to record growth in mortgage credit over the year as homebuyers were forced to take out ever-growing mortgages.

And while fixed mortgage rates rose in 2021, they still remain low historically. That’s even more true for variable mortgage rates, which became the mortgage product of choice for a growing percentage of borrowers this year. But all eyes are looking ahead to 2022, with speculation abounding as to when and by how much the Bank of Canada will raise lending rates.

Here’s an overview of some of the year’s top stories, rate movements and mortgage-related stock performance.

Top Mortgage Stories of 2021

This Year’s Top Deals & Lender Moves



Rate Movements



The foundation for Canadian interest rates is the overnight rate, which finished the year where it began. Meanwhile, the most important benchmark for fixed-rate pricing—the 5-year government bond—ended the year up nearly 90 basis points, which resulted in higher fixed rates for many mortgage borrowers.

Indicator Year End 2021

Change BoC Overnight Rate 0.25% No change

Prime Rate 2.45% No change

Avg. 5-yr fixed rate on new insured mortgages1 2.12% +20 bps Avg. variable rate on new insured mortgages1 1.46% -40 bps 5-yr Posted Rate 4.79% No change

Mortgage Stress Test Rate 5.25% +46 bps

5-yr Government Bond Yield 1.26% +87 bps

Stock Moves



And finally, here’s a look at the performance of Canada’s big banks and public companies that make the majority of their revenue in the mortgage business.

1 Source: Bank of Canada via Statistics Canada.