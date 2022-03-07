Mortgage Professionals Canada CEO Paul Taylor Stepping Down

Paul Taylor, the President and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada, has announced he will be stepping down from his position.

Paul Taylor,

outgoing CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada

Taylor, who took the helm of the national association in 2016, said he will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision to resign from MPC. It has been an absolute pleasure and a great privilege to work alongside successive boards, and the incredibly strong staff, representing the mortgage broker channel,” he said. “I will continue in the role for a period to ensure a smooth transition and will leave with the knowledge that the association is well-positioned for continued success. I have made a great many friends during my time in this role, whose friendships I will take with me. I am grateful for the support and trust the membership placed in me during my tenure.”

Prior to joining MPC, Taylor was the Director of Operations for the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) for 5+ years and served in that association’s management for five years before that.

Board President Joe Pinheiro addressed the news in a message to members.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Paul and he leaves the association in remarkable solid footing,” he wrote. “Paul has done an exceptional job in elevating MPC in the eyes of all levels of government, federally and provincially, and he will be greatly missed by the members of the Association and the industry at large.”

During his six-plus years with MPC, Taylor oversaw numerous accomplishments, including the growth of the association to a record 14,700+ members. Other accomplishments include:

Improving MPC’s overall membership Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 42, from -24 in 2016 to +18 as of the last survey in late 2021

Establishing MPC as the voice of the mortgage broker channel at all levels of government through consistent advocacy initiatives

Launching new designation programs for mortgage professionals

Increasing attendance at the association’s virtual and in-person events

Pinheiro added that the Board has already begun the recruitment process to find a successor as quickly as possible.

Taylor will remain in the position until early summer 2022 and will assist with a smooth transition to ensure the day-to-day operations of the association continue as normal.