Click here to join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates as they happen. Unsubscribe any time.
Multiple-property owners
Steve Huebl·
Real Estate
·

Nearly One Third of Residential Properties Owned by Multiple-Property Owners

Roughly three out of every 10 residential homes in Canada are owned by individuals who own multiple properties, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

Multiple-property owners hold properties to receive rental income or for other investment purposes. This can include recreational properties, which may also provide rental income.

“Individual multiple-property owners hold a significant share of the residential property stock, despite accounting for a relatively small number of owners,” StatCan notes.

This is especially true in Nova Scotia, where multiple-property owners made up 22% of all owners in the province in 2020, but held 41% of the province’s property stock. In B.C., they represent 15% of owners and held 29% of property, and in Ontario they represent 15.1% of owners and held 31.1% of property.

Property ownership by multiple-property owners
Property ownership by multiple-property owners

“Owners seeking additional properties contribute to increased competition in already tight real estate markets, making it more difficult for prospective homeowners to purchase a home,” the report noted, while adding that the overall impact on house prices and affordability wasn’t fully assessed.

The data found businesses, government and other entities comprised 1.6% (Ontario) and 2.1% (New Brunswick) of owners and owned between 7.6% (Ontario) and 10% (B.C.) of the property stock.

Housing inequalities unveiled

The report also explored inequalities in housing, finding that the top 10% of owners based on annual income earn more than the bottom 50% combined.

In Ontario and B.C., the top 10% of owners reported incomes above $125,000.

When ordering individual owners by the value of their real estate holdings, the top 10% of individual owners owned:

  • 24% of the sum of all residential property values in New Brunswick
  • 25% in Nova Scotia
  • 28% in Ontario
  • 29% in B.C.
Steve Huebl
Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.
Related

Your email address will not be published.