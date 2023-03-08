First National seeing no signs of stress among mortgages renewing at higher rates

Canada’s largest non-bank lender says it hasn’t seen any signs of stress among its adjustable-rate nor fixed-rate borrowers who are renewing at higher rates.

During the company’s recent fourth-quarter earnings release, President and CEO Jason Ellis said he remains encouraged that not only is the 90-day arrears rate still low, but the 30-day arrears rate—a leading indicator—is actually down from the previous quarter.

“At this point, all of our adjustable-rate borrowers have absorbed their new higher payments with a great deal of resilience,” he said during the company’s earnings call.

“As it relates to the fixed income borrowers, who have been renewing into this environment, they’re renewing out of mortgages that are anywhere from 200 to 300 basis points lower than today’s market,” he added. “We’re seeing renewal rates consistent with our historical renewal rates and we’re not seeing any stress at the time of renewal from borrowers who are choosing to perhaps not renew or renew away. So, so far it would seem the Canadian borrower has adjusted well to the new environment.”

First National seeing no rush by borrowers to secure mortgages ahead of potential OSFI changes

Ellis was asked if First National has seen any material changes in the makeup of its mortgages—such as a rise in debt-to-income levels or Total Debt Service ratios—ahead of potential new underwriting restrictions from OSFI, to which he said there has been no noticeable change.

“Our key metrics as it relates to our residential mortgage underwriting have not changed in any material way throughout the pandemic and into 2023. Debt service ratios, loan-to-values and credit scores are all very comparable,” he said. “I would say that if there is any sense of increased leverage, it may have been the function of extremely low rates during the pandemic facilitating loans-to-income that maybe were higher on average.”

Ellis offered his take on OSFI’s proposed “four-to-one” loan-to-income benchmark that is currently in the market for discussion right now.

“I think the idea of a four-to-one loan-to-income, or some other kind of loan-to-income metric, won’t have a significant impact on new originations going forward because at the new higher rates, debt-service ratios, gross debt and total debt service ratios actually end up being the constraining factor,” he said.

“I think a loan-to-income metric introduced by OSFI at this point future-proofs the industry against borrowers in another low-rate environment, possibly running away with perhaps unmanageable debt.”

Ellis added that he believes any future rule changes will likely still allow “quality exceptions where loan-to-value, borrower credit assets or other things help justify the underwriting.”

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is continuing to solicit feedback from industry stakeholders partners as part of its consultation period to inform its policies, which runs until April 14, 2023. Any proposed changes—including potential alterations to the stress test—will not be finalized until after that time.

Q4 earnings overview

Net income : $42.7 million (+1.6%)

: $42.7 million (+1.6%) Single-family originations: $3.6 billion (-31%)

$3.6 billion (-31%) Mortgage renewals: $1.9 billion (+27%)

$1.9 billion (+27%) Loans under administration: $131 billion (+6%)

Source: Q4 2022 earnings report

Notables from its call:

First National President and CEO Jason Ellis commented on the following topics during the company’s earnings call:

On volume forecast: “We expect mortgages under administration to grow in 2023, despite lower demand for credit to start the year. That expectation is based on three main assumptions. First, although we will experience a reduction in new originations in the first half of 2023 in comparison to the same period last year, we believe there will be a return to a more constructive market in the second half of the year…Second, with higher mortgage rates, prepayment speeds have moderated and renewal opportunities will increase as more mortgages reach maturity. Finally, we anticipate continued strength in commercial originations attributable to First National’s market-leading position in the insured multi-family mortgage market.”



