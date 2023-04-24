Click here to join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates as they happen. Unsubscribe any time.
Canadian rent prices rise above $2,000
Average rent in Canada rises back above $2,000, and over $3,000 in the GTA

After easing over the winter months, rent prices are back on the rise across Canada.

The average rent for all available property listings rose to $2,004 in April, according to Rentals.ca’s latest rent report. This is the first month-over-month rent increase since November. Rents are now up 10.8% compared to April 2022, and up 1% in the past month alone.

Meanwhile, the average rent in the Greater Toronto Area in the first quarter was up 13.8% year-over-year to $3,002.

“The GTA rental market remained substantially under-supplied during the first quarter of 2023,” said Shaun Hildebrand, president of Toronto real estate research firm Urbanation, a real estate research firm.

“Even though supply is set to increase in the near-term, it is expected to be short-lived and insufficient to offset demand,” he added. “The fact that rental construction has dropped by over 60% in the last year despite rents having risen to over $3,000 is indicative of the economic challenges developers are facing.”

The vacancy rate for purpose-built rental buildings completed in the GTA since 2005 was 1.8% as of the first quarter, Urbanation reported. That’s up just slightly from 1.6% a year ago.

In its Q1 rental market report, Urbanation said the GTA rental market has tightened due to “record high population inflows, low homeownership affordability, and a strong labour market all contributing to an increase in demand while supply has remained low.”

Expected increase in rental completions

Looking at projected occupancy dates, Urbanation said it expects purpose-built rental completions to increase “significantly” in 2023 to 7,520 units. That would be a 174% increase over the 2,747 completions in 2022 and nearly 300% above the 10-year average.

“However, the increase in supply is expected to be temporary, as construction starts totaling 2,997 units over the last four quarters represented a 62% decline over the four-quarter total of 7,863 starts in the period ending Q1-2022,” the report noted.

Nova Scotia leads the provinces in year-over-year increases

Average asking rents were up sharply in most provinces, but nowhere more than Nova Scotia, where the average rent jumped by 20.8% year-over-year to $2,167.

Ontario saw the second-fastest annual growth with rents up over 17% to reach an average monthly price of $2,401.

At the municipal level, Calgary led rent price growth, with an annual rise of 24.9% to $1,890. Toronto wasn’t far behind, where rents were up 22.4% to an average of $2,818.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year rent increases in some of the country’s key markets:

    • Calgary, AB: +24.9% ($1,890)
    • Toronto, ON: +22.4% ($2,818)
    • Halifax, NS: +20.1% ($2,215)
    • Vancouver, B.C.: +18.7% ($3,146)
    • Ottawa, ON: +15.4% ($2,090)
    • Winnipeg, MB: +13.6% ($1,478)
    • Montreal, QC: +10.9% ($1,876)

Steve Huebl
Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.
