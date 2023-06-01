Creating engaging mortgage content: how to build trust and authority for your clients

In today’s fast-paced world, staying updated with the latest news and developments is crucial for mortgage professionals.

Beyond providing mortgage product advice, brokers need to be well-informed about market trends, interest rates, policy changes and economic indicators to be able to provide valuable insights to their client.

Leveraging news sites such as Canadian Mortgage Trends can significantly enhance brokers’ ability to share timely and relevant “education focused” information that impacts people’s mortgage decisions.

In this post, I will explore how brokers can utilize news sites effectively, as well as emphasizing the importance of sharing content regularly and highlighting the role of valuable content in building trust and authority for your brand.

Harnessing the power of news sites

News sites, including this one (Canadian Mortgage Trends) are excellent sources of industry news, expert opinions and market analysis. Brokers can leverage these platforms to gather insights and share valuable content with their audience.

By staying up-to-date with the latest news, brokers can offer timely advice, address common concerns and provide informed perspectives to their clients.

Moreover, regularly sharing relevant articles and news updates can position brokers as reliable sources of information, establishing their authority in the field.

Consistency is key when it comes to sharing content

Brokers must maintain an active online presence and commit to regularly posting valuable information for their audience.

By consistently sharing content, brokers demonstrate their commitment to keeping clients informed and engaged, help build a loyal following, expand reach and foster long-term relationships with clients and potential clients.

On the other hand, inconsistency, such as sporadic posting followed by prolonged periods of silence, can lead to a loss of credibility, diminish the trust clients place in you and potentially result in a loss of clients.

Remember this phrase, “if you’re not doing X, someone else is.”

Spreading content throughout the year

While it is essential to share content regularly, it’s equally crucial to avoid overwhelming clients with a barrage of information. Brokers should strive to create a well-rounded content strategy that distributes valuable content throughout the year.

By spacing out the information, brokers can ensure that clients have ample time to digest information, ask questions and seek personalized advice. This approach enables brokers to maintain a steady flow of engagement and positions them as trusted advisors who understand their clients’ needs.

Consider the following Canadian statistics that highlight the importance of content in creating engagement and converting leads into sales for mortgage professionals:

Content marketing generates three times as many leads: According to a survey by Demand Metric, content marketing generates three times as many leads as traditional outbound marketing strategies. By creating and sharing valuable content, mortgage professionals can attract potential clients and nurture them through the sales funnel.

60% of Canadians conduct online research before making mortgage decisions: A study by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) found that 60% of Canadians conduct online research before making mortgage decisions. By providing valuable content, brokers can capture the attention of these potential clients and position themselves as trusted sources of information.

47% of buyers view three to five pieces of content before engaging with a sales representative: According to a study by the National Association of Realtors, 47% of buyers view three to five pieces of content before engaging with a sales representative. By consistently sharing valuable content, mortgage professionals can nurture leads and build trust before potential clients reach out for personalized assistance.

70% of consumers prefer to learn about products through content: Research conducted by Roper Public Affairs reveals that 70% of consumers prefer to learn about products and services through content rather than traditional advertisements. By creating educational and informative content, mortgage professionals can effectively engage with their target audience and position themselves as authorities in the industry.

When it comes to content ideas for mortgage professionals, there are several types of content that can effectively engage and educate your audience. Here are some content ideas ranked from most effective to least effective:

Educational guides and e-books:

Creating comprehensive guides and e-books that provide in-depth information on various mortgage-related topics can be highly effective. For instance, topics like “A Comprehensive Guide to Mortgage Options in Canada” or “The Step-by-Step Process of Getting a Mortgage in Canada” can attract and engage potential clients.

According to a study by Think with Google, 66% of Canadian homebuyers consider themselves to be information gatherers, highlighting the importance of educational content.

Video tutorials and explainers

Videos have become increasingly popular and engaging. Mortgage professionals can create video tutorials or explainers that simplify complex mortgage concepts and processes.

For example, creating videos on “How to Calculate Mortgage Affordability” or “Understanding Different Types of Interest Rates in Canada” can effectively educate and engage viewers. According to a survey by Animoto, 85% of Canadians report watching online video content every month.

Blog posts and articles

Blog posts and articles are versatile content formats that allow mortgage professionals to cover a wide range of topics. By providing informative and actionable advice, brokers can position themselves as trusted experts.

Topics like “5 Tips for First-Time Homebuyers in Canada” or “How to Lower Your Mortgage Interest Rate” can attract and engage readers. According to Statista, the number of blog readers in Canada is projected to reach 23.72 million by 2025, indicating a significant potential audience.

Case studies and success stories

Sharing real-life case studies and success stories can demonstrate the value and impact of a mortgage professional’s services. Mortgage brokers can showcase how they helped clients secure favourable rates or navigate challenging financial situations, including anonymized data and testimonials from satisfied clients, which can strengthen credibility.

According to a survey by BrightLocal, 88% of consumers trust online reviews and testimonials as much as personal recommendations.

News and market updates

Keeping clients informed about the latest news, market trends and regulatory changes is essential. Mortgage professionals can share news articles and updates about changes in interest rates, government policies or economic indicators that impact the mortgage market in Canada. This content type helps establish brokers as knowledgeable resources. A survey by Ipsos reveals that 73% of Canadians follow the news closely.

Remember that the effectiveness of content may vary based on the target audience, industry trends and quality of execution. Mortgage professionals should assess their audience’s preferences, interests and engagement levels to tailor their content strategy accordingly.

The takeaway

By incorporating a mix of educational guides, videos, blog posts, infographics, case studies and news updates, mortgage professionals can create a well-rounded content strategy that effectively engages their audience. Utilizing Canadian data and market insights enhances the credibility and relevance of the content, ultimately establishing brokers as trusted authorities in the mortgage industry.

It is important for professionals to consistently analyze their audience’s response to different content types and adapt their strategy accordingly to ensure ongoing engagement and success.