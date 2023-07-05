Grow your business: Broker Launchpad gives you the tools you need to succeed

Advertorial By: HomeEquity Bank

In today’s challenging economic climate, it’s more important than ever to stay top of mind with clients to expand your reach and grow your business.

HomeEquity Bank’s Broker Launchpad gives you access to a suite of professionally designed and customizable marketing materials to target the 55+ demographic and reach them where they increasingly live – online and on social media.

The business opportunity

With almost one-quarter of working adults approaching retirement, Canada’s working-age population is the oldest it’s ever been. What’s more, about two-thirds of retirees are carrying credit card debt, and about one in five are still paying off their mortgage. When you factor in today’s climate of higher interest rates, some retired Canadians may be struggling to meet their cash flow requirements.

Targeting the 55+ demographic with lending solutions that meet their needs – such as the CHIP Reverse Mortgage by HomeEquity Bank – should be a key component of your growth strategy. We can help you reach this important segment with the tools and resources you need to succeed. That’s why we created Broker Launchpad.

What is Broker Launchpad?

Broker Launchpad is an exclusive portal created for mortgage brokers that provides you with professionally crafted, ready-to-use marketing collateral to build your online presence, expand your reach and grow your business. It offers a wide range of fully developed content – including emails, website content and social media posts – that can be personalized to reflect your branding and messaging across various online channels.

Social media and the 55+ demographic

With the rise of social media and the increasing presence of Canadians aged 55+ on these platforms, targeting this demographic has become a key area of focus for mortgage brokers.

In recent years, social media has experienced a significant surge in usage among older Canadians – with 60% of those aged 50 to 64 using social media and two-thirds of those 55+ having a Facebook account. This demographic has also embraced platforms like Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to connect with friends, family and colleagues. The ability to reach this audience online has immense potential for mortgage brokers looking to expand their client base.

Social media tip: Demonstrate your expertise. Canadians 55+ are more likely to share content if it addresses issues they care about. Today, for instance, high interest rates and persistent inflation are top of mind for many Canadians. The more you can help clients solve their pain points – such as inadequate cash flow – the more likely they’ll refer you to their networks.

We make it easy to expand your reach

Creating engaging content can be time-consuming. Broker Launchpad streamlines this process by offering ready-to-use marketing materials to keep you top of mind with clients. The best part is that new assets are added on Broker Launchpad monthly with new topics, subject lines and posts. With a simple copy-and-paste, you can pull together professional-looking images, copy, and video to educate the 55+ demographic about the value of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage and turn them into clients. Here are just some of the ways Broker Launchpad can benefit your business.

Easy-to-use email templates. Raise awareness about the benefits of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage with our all-in-one email templates. Each template includes a subject line, body copy and the recommended target audience for the email. The templates cover a range of topics, such as using a reverse mortgage to provide a tax-free gift to children and financing the buyout of the marital home after a “grey divorce.”

Social media posts. Engage your clients with social media posts created for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Each post contains concise captions optimized for social platforms and images for the target demographic.

Some posts have links to short, educational videos, while others feature client testimonials. Sharing success stories can be a great conversation starter with prospects experiencing similar challenges.

To make it even easier for you, we provide step-by-step instructions on how to post content on different platforms.

Website copy. Looking for longer educational content to use on your website? Broker Launchpad has you covered with a range of options, including FAQs, marketing content and product information.

Content scheduler. Knowing when to post social content and when to email clients and prospects can be tricky. Broker Launchpad gives you access to a Content Scheduler, which can help you organize the timing of your posts and emails (right down to the time of day) to spread your content out and not inundate clients.

Access our digital Playbook. When you sign up for Broker Launchpad, you also get our Playbook, which shows you how to effectively market yourself online, segment your database and take advantage of the digital tools in Broker Launchpad.

Social media tip: Share, don’t sell. When posting content, focus more on building relationships and rapport, and avoid the hard sell. Social media is where listening and interacting are just as important as talking. Thoughtful and timely interactions can help build trust – and business – over time.

Leverage our resources

Our comprehensive digital tools and resources can help you grow your business in today’s challenging economic climate. Sign up for Broker Launchpad today and expand your reach.

We offer unparalleled support to meet the needs of you and your clients. Our Business Development Managers are here to help every step of the way and can provide tips on how to mine your database for opportunities with the 55+ demographic. Contact a Business Development Manager today to learn more.