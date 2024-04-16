Budget 2024 housing highlights: capital gains inclusion rate on secondary homes rises to 66.7%

Housing was a key priority in today’s federal budget, though it came as no surprise given the array of housing-related policy announcements unveiled in recent weeks.

The 2024 budget included $52.9 billion in new spending plans, which will result in a projected deficit of $39.8 billion this fiscal year before gradually declining to $20 billion by 2028-29.

Many of the budget’s commitments are focused on easing the affordability challenges facing young Canadians, particularly when it comes to achieving homeownership. Conversely, many of the new tax announcements are aimed at wealthier Canadians.

Change to capital gains inclusion rate

One new measure unveiled today that will impact some real estate transactions was the increase to the capital gains inclusion rate. This applies to annual gains above $250,000 for individuals and to all gains for corporations and trusts.

The new rate rises from 50% to 66.7% for dispositions on or after June 25, 2024, including sales of non-principal residences (such as vacation homes or investment properties).

The budget reaffirmed that sales of principal residences “will remain fully exempt from the tax on capital gains.”

Roughly 4.4 million Canadians (11%) own at least two homes, according to 2023 research from Royal LePage.

Example of new capital gains inclusion rate on the sale of a non-principal residence property:

Let’s say you own a second vacation home that you originally bought for $200,000 and you sell it for $500,000. The profit you made from the sale is $300,000.

Under the previous tax rules, you would include 50% of your $300,000 gain in your taxable income for the year. That means you would pay taxes on $150,000 of your profit.

With the new tax rules, the capital gains inclusion rate has increased to 66.7%. This means you now have to include 66.7% of your $300,000 gain in your taxable income, meaning you would pay taxes on $200,100 of your profit.

Other housing announcement highlights

The Liberal government unveiled numerous initiatives and policy announcements in the past several weeks. This included the release of its 28-page housing strategy entitled ‘Solving the housing crisis: Canada’s Housing Plan.’

Among some of the highlights of those announcements: