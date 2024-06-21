Homelessness: Quebec, Ottawa announce $115 million for emergency housing in Montreal

The federal and Quebec governments have announced nearly $60 million a year for the next two years to get unhoused Montrealers a roof over their heads.

Ottawa and Quebec are putting up $57.5 million per year to develop emergency and transitional housing projects for people experiencing homelessness in Montreal.

The governments say the money will improve or develop 51 housing projects in the city.

The funding will create more than 520 new housing spaces in Montreal, a 30% boost in available accommodation in the city compared to December 2023.

A joint news release from Ottawa and Quebec says today’s announcement includes the inauguration of a hotel turned 24-unit community housing project for men experiencing homelessness in Montreal’s Mile End neighbourhood.

The federal government invested more than $6.5 million for the housing project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.