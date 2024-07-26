Written by July 26, 2024 9:43 AM Regional Views: 208

Written by

Regional
July 26, 2024

90% of B.C. communities adopt province’s plans for more small-scale housing

Almost all British Columbia communities have adopted the provincial government’s plan to tackle the housing crisis by allowing more multi-unit homes on properties. 

BC small scale housing

The province says nearly 90% of 188 local governments have followed the legislation that would allow for row homes, triplexes and townhouses on former single-home lots. 

It says in a statement that 15 communities have asked for extensions to the June 30 bylaw deadline, while the District of Wells and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality have been granted extensions because of recent or current wildfire evacuations. 

The government says the District of West Vancouver — where some of B.C.’s most expensive properties are located — has rejected passing the bylaw, but it has been issued a non-compliance notice and a ministerial order could be issued. 

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says they’re encouraged to see that most local governments have worked hard to adopt the much-needed changes to fix old zoning rules that will deliver the types of homes people need. 

Local governments were required to make changes depending on the location of the property to allow either a minimum of one secondary suite or detached home on a lot, or up to six homes in areas that have frequent transit service. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

Visited 208 times, 208 visit(s) today

Last modified: July 26, 2024

Related Posts

Condo investors losing money

Real Estate

July 25, 2024 Views: 452

Vast majority of Greater Toronto new condo investors losing money every month: report

June housing starts

Economic news

July 16, 2024 Views: 430

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in June down 9% from May

CREA cuts 2024 housing forecast

Real Estate

July 12, 2024 Views: 532

CREA cuts housing market forecast for 2024 despite June sales rising

Royal LePage survey

Real Estate

July 11, 2024 Views: 589

Interest rate cut hasn’t led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage report

Condo investors losing money Previous Story
Vast majority of Greater Toronto new condo investors losing money every month: report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close