Written by July 16, 2024 11:05 AM Economic news Views: 42

Written by

Economic news
July 16, 2024

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in June down 9% from May

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June fell 9% compared with May.

June housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June fell 9% compared with May.

The housing agency said the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in June amounted to 241,672 units, down from 264,929 in May.

“The higher interest rate environment appears to have caught up with some of Canada’s major centres as lower multi-unit starts, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto, drove both the (seasonally adjusted annual rate) and trend down in June,” said CMHC chief economist Bob Dugan in a press release.

“While strong starts growth in June and the first half 2024 in Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal mitigated some of these decreases, we expect continued downward starts pressure across Canada throughout 2024.”

Non seasonally adjusted housing starts were markedly lower in two of Canada’s three major cities compared with June 2023, with Toronto down 60% and Vancouver down 55%.

However, Montreal housing starts rose 226% in June year-over-year as multi-unit activity picked up significantly.

The actual number of housing starts in urban centres across Canada was down 13% to 20,509 units in June compared with 23,518 units a year earlier. CMHC attributed the decrease to lower multi-unit starts.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 18,438.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate was down 0.4% at 247,205 units in June compared with 248,260 units in May.

Despite the pullback, TD economist Marc Ercolao said overall starts “remain well above pre-pandemic levels, as builders have broken ground at elevated rates for purpose-built rental and condo units.”

“However, we believe this tide will turn and starts will trend lower on the back of weak pre-sale activity in key markets and elevated input costs,” he said in a note.

The June data serves as a reminder of “just how little breathing room builders are working with,” said NerdWallet Canada’s Clay Jarvis in a statement.

“Unless starts settle into a groove of significant month-over-month increases that lasts for the next several years, we won’t get anywhere near the housing targets set out by the CMHC,” he said.

“It’s hard to feel confident that builders will generate and sustain that kind of momentum, especially those that rely on pre-sales to get projects off the ground.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

Visited 42 times, 64 visit(s) today

Last modified: July 16, 2024

Related Posts

CREA cuts 2024 housing forecast

Real Estate

July 12, 2024 Views: 343

CREA cuts housing market forecast for 2024 despite June sales rising

US inflation eases in June

Economic news

July 11, 2024 Views: 2,540

U.S. inflation eased in June: Good news for Canadian mortgage shoppers

Royal LePage survey

Real Estate

July 11, 2024 Views: 494

Interest rate cut hasn’t led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage report

Montreal home sales June 2024

Regional

July 4, 2024 Views: 53

Montreal home sales rise in June as prices continue to climb: real estate board

Check your credit score Previous Story
The hidden cost of rising debt: why checking your credit report matters more than ever
Interest rate outlook - Bank of Canada Next Story
Inflation report “all but guarantees” a Bank of Canada rate cut next week: economists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close