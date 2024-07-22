Weekly mortgage digest: Fixed rates trending downward ahead of expected BoC cut

Written by Steve Huebl• 5:35 PM• Mortgage Industry News • Views: 336

Lenders continued to chip away at their fixed rate pricing over the past week, mirroring the recent drop in bond yields.

Since hitting a recent peak of 3.57% at the start of the month, the Government of Canada 5-year bond yield has eased by roughly 20 basis points (0.20%).

This has led to small by steady rate drops for certain mortgage types and terms, generally ranging from 5-15 bps (0.05%-0.15%).

“Government of Canada bond yields were range bound last week, holding on to their previous declines,” noted mortgage broker and commentator Dave Larock, of Integrated Mortgage Planners. “Fixed mortgage rates have started to move lower in response.”

Data from the Bank of Canada show average 5-year fixed rates as of May had dropped to 4.90% (for insured, or those with a down payment of less than 20%), and 5.33% for uninsured, and have continued to ease since then. That’s down from a peak of 5.54% and 5.78%, respectively, reached in November.

Meanwhile, discounts on variable rates have tightened up slightly, Larock points out in his latest blog post. Despite that variable rate holders are likely to see their interest costs drop this week, as markets have fully priced in a second consecutive quarter-point rate but by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

“Variable-rate borrowers should expect a rate cut this Wednesday and several more to follow,” Larock said. “I think the Bank’s policy rate is too high based on our current economic conditions. If the Bank wants to skate where the puck is going, it will need to start hustling to get there.”

Canada’s Housing Plan may bring down prices in some markets, says Minister

Canada’s housing plan could put upward pressure on home prices, according to Sean Fraser, the federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.



“It’s not my goal to bring down housing prices. My goal is to build more supply at prices that people can afford,” he told Bloomberg in an interview. “Some of the measures that we put in place that will drive that supply could have downward pressure on the price of homes in different markets.”



The plan includes financial incentives for homebuilders and adjustments to immigration policies to ensure a steady flow of skilled workers in the construction industry. Fraser emphasized the importance of balancing supply and demand to avoid exacerbating the housing crisis.

At the same time, Infrastructure Canada announced a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) for the first iteration of the government’s Housing Design Catalogue. This initiative, unveiled in Budget 2024, aims to streamline and standardize housing designs to expedite construction and reduce costs.

Average home price forecast to rise 9% in Q4: Royal LePage

In its latest forecast release last week, Royal LePage says the aggregate price of a home in Canada could reach an annual growth rate of 9% in the fourth quarter of this year.

That would be substantially higher than the 1.9% year-over-year growth rate recorded in the second quarter, but is expected to be driven by subsequent Bank of Canada rate cuts in the second half of the year. According to Royal LePage poll results, 51% of sidelined homebuyers said they would resume their search if interest rates reversed.

The agency noted that the Bank of Canada’s June rate cut has yet to significantly boost real estate activity, resulting in a buildup of housing inventory and continued downward pressure on house prices.

“Canada’s housing market is struggling to find a consistent rhythm,” said Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage. “Nationally, home prices rose while the number of properties bought and sold sagged; an unusual dynamic.”

The Royal LePage House Price Survey reported that the aggregate price of a home in Canada rose to $824,300 as of Q2.

When segmented by housing type, the national median price for single-family detached homes rose by 2.2% over the past year, reaching $860,600. Similarly, the median price for condominiums saw a year-over-year increase of 1.6%, climbing to $596,500.

Canadians feeling worse about their finances, but better about real estate: Nanos

Despite Canadians feeling slightly worse about their finances, the latest weekly Nanos consumer confidence poll showed an improvement in how they view real estate.

The poll found that financial concerns are growing, with a reading of 14.76, down from 15.28 last week and an the six-year average of 17.90.

“People are three times more likely to say their personal finances are worse rather than better compared to a year ago,” noted Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist. The weekly telephone poll included responses from 1,120 Canadians.

Meanwhile, optimism about the real estate market is on the rise, with a reading of 47.74, up from 46.42 last week and a a long-term average of 40.11. However, that’s down from 49.22 four weeks ago.

Overall, the results show consumer confidence moved down slightly to 53.19 compared with 53.95 four weeks ago and a 2024 average of 52.82.

Looking at other specific measures of consumer confidence, sentiment on the Canadian economy deteriorated compared to last week, while sentiment towards job security improved marginally.

Mortgage snippets

Federal Reserve rate cut expectations spike: Following last week’s benign U.S. inflation report, market odds of a September rate cut south of the border spiked to nearly 100%, up from 73% a week earlier. Forecasts now anticipate multiple quarter-point Fed rate cuts by the end of the year, potentially in November and again in December.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that central bankers are making rate-cut decisions on a “meeting-by-meeting” basis, declining to give a timeline for rate cuts.

Toronto condo sales hit 27-year low: Sales of new condos in Toronto in the first half of 2023 plunged to their lowest level in 27 years.



Sales dropped 57% from last year, totaling just 3,159 transactions in the first six months of the year, according to a report by consultancy Urbanation on Thursday. This marks the lowest first-half sales since 1997, and has contributed to a record rise in unsold inventory.

High prices are prospective homebuyers’ biggest hurdle: High home prices are the most significant challenge for prospective homebuyers in Canada, with 38% citing it as their biggest hurdle, according to the latest report from Point2Homes. Following high prices, the next two biggest obstacles are insufficient savings for a down payment (27%), a low credit score (12%) and high mortgage rates (9%).



Despite these challenges, there is a growing trend of solo homebuyers in the Canadian market, with 42% of respondents saying they plan to apply for a mortgage in their name only. Another 37% plan to apply with a spouse, while 9% plan to get a mortgage with a family member, and another 8% with a life partner.



“What used to be the default for decades—meaning applying for a mortgage with a spouse—is taking second place to going it alone,” the report said. “The number of Canadians living alone is increasing—and they are becoming increasingly comfortable with the idea of taking up the challenge of homeownership on their own.”

