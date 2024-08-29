Written by August 29, 2024 4:21 PM Regional Views: 54

Written by

Regional
August 29, 2024

B.C. revamps building code to allow single stairwells in buildings up to six storeys

British Columbia is moving to allow buildings up to six storeys to have one exit stairwell instead of two in the government’s latest effort to boost housing supply.

Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says in a statement that updating the provincial building code to remove the requirement for a second egress or exit stairwell per floor will facilitate more options for residents who need larger layouts.

The provincial statement says the change will make it possible to build housing projects on smaller lots and allow greater flexibility for multi-bedroom apartments, adding housing density in areas of transit-oriented developments.

A policy report commissioned by the province says the main intent of having two exits is to allow occupants an alternate means of escape if one exit is blocked. 

The province says all new buildings designed under the changes will require safety measures including sprinklers, smoke-management systems and wider stairwells.

The report looked at data from Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand and found about eight to 10 per cent of fires in apartment buildings may originate in exit stairs or common corridors, but they are mostly small.

It says requirements for single-stairwell buildings should emphasize minimizing combustible materials in exit routes and slowing any fire from spreading.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.

Visited 54 times, 4 visit(s) today

Last modified: August 29, 2024

Related Posts

Federal government announcement

Real Estate

August 26, 2024 Views: 1,016

Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing

BC rent cap

Regional

August 26, 2024 Views: 263

B.C. caps rent increases next year at 3 per cent, matching inflation

NS home-sharing platform

Regional

August 22, 2024 Views: 345

Home-sharing platform funded by Nova Scotia government results in just 23 leases in a year

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra

Regional

August 21, 2024 Views: 541

Ontario sets new planning rules intended to boost home building

Weekly Mortgage Digest Previous Story
Weekly Mortgage Digest: 84% of young Canadians prioritize homeownership despite affordability challenges
Scotiabank 2024 quarterly earnings Next Story
Scotiabank hits “inflection point” with successful multi-product mortgage strategy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close