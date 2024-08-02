Written by August 2, 2024 9:01 AM Regional Views: 89

Written by

Regional
August 2, 2024

Calgary home sales decline 10% in July from last year, prices rise: board

The Calgary Real Estate Board says July home sales dropped 10% year-over-year as 2,380 properties were sold.

Calgary home sales July

The board says the benchmark price across all home types was $606,700 for July, similar to last month and nearly eight per cent higher than last year.

Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at CREB, says while the Calgary market struggles with supply of lower-priced homes, more options in both the new and resale markets have helped dampen the pace of home price growth.

She says the results are in line with expectations for the second half of the year and if inventory continues to rise, it will result in more stable home prices.

The board says July inventory levels topped 4,000 units for the first time in nearly two years but still remains 33% below typical July levels.

CREB says while the highest supply growth was seen for homes priced above $600,000, the rise has helped shift away from the extreme sellers’ market seen in the spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Visited 89 times, 89 visit(s) today

Last modified: August 2, 2024

Related Posts

Ontario developer coalition

Government and Regulation

August 1, 2024 Views: 215

Ontario developer coalition asks governments for tax breaks to pass on to homebuyers

Increasing your income

Personal Finance

July 29, 2024 Views: 700

When cutting expenses isn’t enough: Experts weigh in on how to increase your income

BC small scale housing

Regional

July 26, 2024 Views: 765

90% of B.C. communities adopt province’s plans for more small-scale housing

Condo investors losing money

Real Estate

July 25, 2024 Views: 1,014

Vast majority of Greater Toronto new condo investors losing money every month: report

Lenders cut fixed mortgage rates in August Previous Story
Fixed mortgage rates are falling again. Here’s why
Proof of down payment Next Story
Proof of down payment: The biggest hurdle for mortgage professionals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close