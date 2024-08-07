Written by August 7, 2024 2:03 PM Real Estate Views: 36

Written by

Real Estate
August 7, 2024

Canadian rent growth hits two-year low with 5.9% annual rise in July

Average rents across Canada were up an annualized 5.9% in July, marking the slowest pace of growth in nearly two and a half years.

Canadian rent prices in June

The average asking rent in July was $2,001, down marginally from June, according to the latest monthly report from Rentals.ca.

Compared to the low of $1,662 reached during the pandemic in April 2021, rent prices are still up by 20%, or $340 per month.

Rents continued to rise slowly in major metro areas like Toronto and Vancouver; however, prices are now below year-ago levels by 4.6% and 7.2%, respectively.

“As we move past the peak of summer, we’ve seen very little of the uplift typically expected with the warmer months,” said David Aizikov, Senior Analyst at Rentals.ca. “However, as the weather cools and days become shorter, rental demand typically slows, which may further slow market rent growth.”

Average asking rent in July

Prairies lead in rent price growth and remain most affordable region

The Prairie region boasts Canada’s most affordable rental markets, yet it also experiences some of the fastest-rising rental prices.

Among the country’s top 25 municipalities, the Saskatchewan cities of Regina and Saskatoon currently rank the most affordable, with average rents of $1,413 and $1,344, respectively. Despite their affordability, these cities saw annual rent price growth of 19% in July.

Lloydminster, AB, maintained its position as Canada’s fastest-rising rental market, with apartment rents increasing by 28.3% annually in July. The top five markets for rent growth in the month were split between Alberta and Quebec, including Pointe-Claire (+25.6%), Grand Prairie (+24.1%), Quebec City (+20.7%) and Lethbridge (+19.7%).

Here’s a look at the year-over-year rent increases in some of the country’s key markets:

Average rentYear-over-year change
Vancouver, BC$3,101-7.2%
Toronto, ON$2,719-4.6%
Montreal, QC$2,003+1%
Calgary AB$2,111+4%
Ottawa, ON$2,218+4%
Winnipeg, MB$1,646+12%
Halifax, NS$2,373+18%
Saskatoon, SK$1,344+19%
Average asking rent by province
Visited 36 times, 36 visit(s) today

Last modified: August 7, 2024

Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.

Related Posts

GTA condo rent prices

Real Estate

July 30, 2024 Views: 698

Greater Toronto condo rents see first annual drop since 2021

Canadian rent increases are easing

Real Estate

July 10, 2024 Views: 561

Canadian rent price growth slows to lowest level in 13 months

National rent report Canada

Real Estate

June 6, 2024 Views: 410

Average Canadian rent hits an all-time high of $2,202

A new report says the asking rent for a home in Canada in April was up 9.3 per cent compared with a year ago, while a slight month-over-month increase was also recorded for the first time since January. For rent and for sale signs are displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick April asking rent

Real Estate

May 10, 2024 Views: 47

April asking rent prices up 9.3% across Canada; as Ontario sees only decline: report

TMG The Mortgage Group Previous Story
Mortgage brokers: Are you asking the right questions when choosing a mortgage brokerage?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close