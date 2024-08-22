Written by August 22, 2024 4:37 PM Regional Views: 33

August 22, 2024

Home-sharing platform funded by Nova Scotia government results in just 23 leases in a year

In the year since Nova Scotia invested in a home-sharing platform aimed at helping renters find affordable housing, a total of 23 leases have been signed.

On Aug. 4, 2023, the province announced it will pay $1.3 million over two years to Happipad — a Canadian non-profit home-sharing platform that matches homeowners who have empty rooms with renters who need housing. 

As of July 31, the Housing Department says a total of 60 rooms have been listed and 23 leases signed.

Minister of Housing John Lohr’s office did not immediately respond when asked if he is satisfied with the uptake of the program. 

The province’s $1.3-million investment allows for fees to be waived for the users of the platform.

A Housing Department spokesperson says the need for housing is urgent and the province is “laser focused” on solutions, adding that the government has developed a $1.7-billion housing plan that “will create the conditions” for 41,000 new homes in Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.

