Jasper council told wildfire caused $283 million in lost property value

The town of Jasper says early numbers indicate last month’s wildfires destroyed $283 million worth of property.

The town also reports that while 358 structures were destroyed, mostly businesses and homes, the total number of housing units lost is about 800.

The figures were delivered to councillors by chief administrative officer Bill Given at a virtual meeting Tuesday.

Given said the numbers get even more daunting as the town moves forward with rebuilding because the lost structures equate to a $2.2-million loss in annual property tax revenue.

“That will be a reduction in our capacity just when we need it the most,” said Given.

Given said the town is applying for funding from the province and other entities to try to bridge the gap.

During the meeting, council approved a number of motions regarding the town’s next steps, just as Jasper’s 5,000 residents prepare to return home Friday.

Approved motions included the suspension and deferral of property tax payments and collection for damaged and destroyed properties, as well as municipal utility charges for those same properties.

Council also passed a motion to have administration look into partially refunding property taxes for residents whose homes or businesses were destroyed, but who had paid their annual taxes in full before the fire.

“The overall intent is to ease the burden on residents,” Given said. “We will have a number of discussions about what the future looks like, but these are steps that administration identified we could take immediately.”

Regarding the loss of 800 housing units, Mayor Richard Ireland urged residents to fill out a survey on the town’s website to gauge exactly how many people could use temporary housing once they return.

“It is critical that we continue to get the message out to residents that we need to hear from them,” Ireland said. “Whether you are in need of housing, or whether you might have housing that could be available to other residents, it is critical information.”

Given said those who have accessed temporary housing through evacuee reception centres in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie, Alta., will have continued access until “at least” Aug. 24.

A motion was also approved Tuesday to have the town hire a “director of recovery” who will work for the community throughout the rebuilding process. Given told council the position would have a two-year term that could be extended if necessary.

“I think that staffing needs are going to be immense in the next few years, and probably complicated by the fact that some staff will have lost their homes (and) might not return,” Coun. Wendy Hall said during debate.

“This will be a really steep learning curve for both the municipality and residents, and I feel that we need all the extra support possible.”

Jasper residents have been out for three weeks but can return beginning Friday.

Parks Canada incident commander Jonathan Large, in a presentation at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, told council that residents returning to Jasper should still expect to see wildfire smoke nearby.

“There’s a lot of work left to do,” Large said of the fire, which is still considered out of control.

Ireland said seeing “fire on the landscape” will be “part of the new normal” for Jasper residents once back home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

