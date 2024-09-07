Written by September 7, 2024 1:46 PM Regional Views: 26

Montreal home sales, prices rise in August: real estate board

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 9.3 per cent in August compared with the same month last year, with levels slightly higher than the historical average for this time of year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 2,991 for the month, up from 2,737 in August 2023.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a six per cent increase for the price of a plex at $763,000 last month.

The median price for a single-family home rose 5.2% to $590,000 and the median price for a condominium rose 4.4% to $407,100.

QPAREB market analysis director Charles Brant says the strength of the Montreal resale market contrasts with declines in many other Canadian cities struggling with higher levels of household debt, lower savings and diminishing purchasing power.

Active listings for August jumped 18% compared with a year earlier to 17,200, while new listings rose 1.7% to 4,840.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

