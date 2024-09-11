Written by September 11, 2024 7:16 PM Real Estate Views: 60

Written by

Real Estate
September 11, 2024

Rent increases in smaller markets outweigh declines in big cities in August: report

A new report says August rental rates fell in some of Canada’s largest and priciest markets to continue a months-long trend, while prices rose in smaller markets.

August rent report

The report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation finds the average Vancouver rental rate was down six per cent from last year to $3,116 for the ninth straight month of declines, while Toronto rents fell seven per cent to $2,697 for the seventh month of retreat. 

Rents were also down slightly in Ottawa, Montreal, and for the first time since February 2021 in Calgary. 

In contrast, numerous other cities have seen double-digit increases, including a 22% jump in Quebec City to $1,705, an 18% jump in Regina to $1,418 and a 15 per cent increase in Gatineau, Que., to $2,054.

The increases left all provinces outside of Ontario and British Columbia with rising rates.

Overall, rising rents in smaller markets outweighed the reductions in the biggest cities to leave asking rents in August up 3.3% from last year to $2,187.

However, the increase was the slowest annual pace in almost three years, decreasing sharply from growth of seven per cent in June and 9.3% in May, the report said.

“The moderation in rent increases can be attributed to apartment completions this year reaching their highest total in decades, as well as a recent slowdown in population growth and a softening labour market.”

The average rental rate is also down slightly from July when it hit $2,201, but overall rates have seen little change month-to-month recently. 

Rates are up sharply from pandemic lows when they averaged below $1,700, while pre-pandemic, rates were under $1,900. 

The federal government has been rolling out some measures to try and tamp down on rent increases, including a cap on international student enrolments and aiming to overall reduce the number of temporary residents, while also rolling out more funding to build more rental supply. 

Construction of new rental options however have been hampered by high interest rates and rising construction costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

Visited 60 times, 4 visit(s) today

Last modified: September 11, 2024

Related Posts

Toronto condo oversupply

Real Estate

September 11, 2024 Views: 39

High borrowing costs, record condo completions lead to oversupply in Greater Toronto

Photo of Jasper wildfire damage

Regional

September 11, 2024 Views: 14

Jasper council hears providing temporary housing for all without homes not possible

Desjardins report on housing targets

Real Estate

September 10, 2024 • One Comment Views: 515

Labour shortage in construction among obstacles facing Ottawa’s housing plan: report

Minister of Services Nova Scotia Colton LeBlanc

Regional

September 9, 2024 Views: 265

N.S. rent cap extension futile due to ‘massive loophole’ in rental system: advocates

Photo of Jasper wildfire damage Previous Story
Jasper council hears providing temporary housing for all without homes not possible
Toronto condo oversupply Next Story
High borrowing costs, record condo completions lead to oversupply in Greater Toronto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close