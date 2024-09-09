TMG The Mortgage Group announces strategic partnership with Mortgage Outlet

Written by Steve Huebl• 8:00 AM• Mortgage Industry News • Views: 1,315

TMG The Mortgage Group, one of Canada’s largest mortgage brokerages, has announced a new partnership with Ontario-based Mortgage Outlet.

Those involved say the collaboration is aimed at enhancing services for each brokerage’s respective brokers and improving value for consumers across the country.

“This partnership allows our firm to leverage the systems, tools, lender relations and compliance expertise developed by TMG,” Shawn Stillman, principal broker of Mortgage Outlet, said in a statement.

He noted that both brokerages will maintain their individual brands while working together to drive innovation and develop better tools for brokers.

“This partnership, with continued focus on standards and efficiencies, has been made possible because both organizations share similar visions founded in the believe that mortgage brokers are ideally suited to meet the needs of Canadian mortgage consumers,” Stillman added.

TMG, which has been in operation for over 30 years, is a leading independent mortgage brokerage with over 1,400 professionals across the country

The company is recognized for its strong relationships with lenders and its focus on providing top-tier support to its brokers as the 2020, 2021 and 2022 recipient of the National Full-Service Mortgage Brokerage of the Year.

Meanwhile, Mortgage Outlet boasts over 200 agents and $1 billion in annual origination volume.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership given our values align with our mission to bring service excellence to our brokers,” said Mark Kerzner, CEO of TMG The Mortgage Group.

