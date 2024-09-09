Written by September 9, 2024 8:00 AM Mortgage Industry News Views: 1,315

Written by

Mortgage Industry News
September 9, 2024

TMG The Mortgage Group announces strategic partnership with Mortgage Outlet

TMG The Mortgage Group, one of Canada’s largest mortgage brokerages, has announced a new partnership with Ontario-based Mortgage Outlet.

TMG announcement

Those involved say the collaboration is aimed at enhancing services for each brokerage’s respective brokers and improving value for consumers across the country.

“This partnership allows our firm to leverage the systems, tools, lender relations and compliance expertise developed by TMG,” Shawn Stillman, principal broker of Mortgage Outlet, said in a statement.

He noted that both brokerages will maintain their individual brands while working together to drive innovation and develop better tools for brokers.

“This partnership, with continued focus on standards and efficiencies, has been made possible because both organizations share similar visions founded in the believe that mortgage brokers are ideally suited to meet the needs of Canadian mortgage consumers,” Stillman added.

TMG, which has been in operation for over 30 years, is a leading independent mortgage brokerage with over 1,400 professionals across the country

The company is recognized for its strong relationships with lenders and its focus on providing top-tier support to its brokers as the 2020, 2021 and 2022 recipient of the National Full-Service Mortgage Brokerage of the Year.

Meanwhile, Mortgage Outlet boasts over 200 agents and $1 billion in annual origination volume.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership given our values align with our mission to bring service excellence to our brokers,” said Mark Kerzner, CEO of TMG The Mortgage Group.

Visited 1,315 times, 1,315 visit(s) today

Last modified: September 8, 2024

Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.

Related Posts

TMG The Mortgage Group

Sponsored post

August 6, 2024 Views: 1,501

Mortgage brokers: Are you asking the right questions when choosing a mortgage brokerage?

Mortgage Hall of Fame 2022 inductees

Mortgage Industry News

October 18, 2022 Views: 52

Honouring the latest Mortgage Hall of Fame inductees

TMG partners with Planipret

Mortgage Industry NewsRegional

March 31, 2022 Views: 62

TMG Joins Forces with Planipret, Quebec’s Largest Independent Brokerage

mortgage news

Mortgage Industry News

January 23, 2019 Views: 21

The Latest in Mortgage News

Investing in ETFs Previous Story
ETFs are wildly popular. How much of your portfolio should be in them?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close