Written by October 11, 2024 10:46 AM Regional Views: 10

Written by

Regional
October 11, 2024

Federal government forgoing $15 million in rental fees for Jasper businesses, town

The government of Canada will forgo up to $15.2 million in rental fees charged to the municipality of Jasper, Alta., as well as its residents and business owners over the next few years.

Jasper wildfire

A devastating wildfire destroyed one-third of the Rocky Mountain tourist town in July, including 800 units of housing.

Because Jasper is located within a national park, residents, business owners and the town itself lease their homes and buildings from Parks Canada.

Although the fees included in the lease agreements vary, and in the case of residential homes and businesses in town the fee is just $1, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Thursday this rent relief will help the town recover from the damage.

On Wednesday, Boissonnault was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the federal government’s ministerial lead on the Jasper rebuild.

“This rent relief will support lessees and licensees whose properties have been affected and are experiencing financial hardship and new costs to rebuild or repair damaged properties,” said Boissonnault in a news release.

Parks Canada has nearly 1,300 lease agreements in town, and 139 leases within the park.

The municipality won’t pay rent on its facilities to Parks Canada until 2027, while a few dozen businesses in the park that pay market rent will receive partial or full rent forgiveness until 2026 depending on fire damage and revenue.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said in a release Thursday that the town is grateful for the government’s decision.

“By continuing to work effectively together, we can ensure that our local businesses and residents have the supports they need to help in our recovery process,” Ireland said.

Boissonnault also announced Thursday that certain backcountry camping spots in the park are now open for booking for the fall and winter season.

He also said that Maligne Road, which provides vehicle access to the famed Maligne Lake, will reopen on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

Visited 10 times, 10 visit(s) today

Last modified: October 11, 2024

Related Posts

NB election on tenants' rights

Regional

October 10, 2024 Views: 59

N.B. election: Tenants’ rights group presses parties to impose cap on rent increases

Average rent price for September

Real Estate

October 9, 2024 Views: 233

Rents rise 2.1% in September, marking fifth straight monthly slowdown: report

Condo inventory Remax report

Real Estate

October 9, 2024 Views: 294

Condo inventory growing as sellers anticipate demand rebound: Re/Max report

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew

Regional

October 8, 2024 Views: 89

Manitoba government to put up $10 million for new housing investment trust

Manulife advertorial - Natasha Duric Previous Story
Manulife’s Natasha Duric: A 30-year mortgage career built on leadership and innovation
25bps or 50bps Bank of Canada rate cut Next Story
Rate cut showdown: 25 or 50 bps? Economists split on Bank of Canada’s next move

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close