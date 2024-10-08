Written by October 8, 2024 5:32 PM Regional Views: 10

Written by

Regional
October 8, 2024

Manitoba government to put up $10 million for new housing investment trust

The Manitoba government is putting up $10 million for a new fund aimed at getting more affordable housing units on the market.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew

The money is being used to start an investment trust that would work to attract private-sector investors then build new housing or convert existing buildings into affordable units.

The building projects could be run by non-profit groups, which could leverage more money from other government programs.

Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Minister Bernadette Smith says the initiative aims to have three housing projects within the coming year, as a start.

The trust is being developed by the Business Council of Manitoba and is formally called the Collaborative Housing Alliance Real Estate Investment Trust.

Council president Bram Strain says the government would get no return on its investment and some other big business investors would get little or no return, keeping the cost of new housing down.

“This is about giving back, so it’s not about what’s in it for the business,” Strain said Tuesday.

“This is about taking care of our province, our citizens of our province … it’s to help people.”

Over time, the aim is to have thousands of units built or converted, he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024

Visited 10 times, 10 visit(s) today

Last modified: October 8, 2024

Related Posts

Nova Scotia public housing waiting list

Regional

October 6, 2024 Views: 160

About half of the 7,000 Nova Scotians waiting for public housing are seniors

Costs of breaking a mortgage

Real Estate

October 4, 2024 Views: 3,029

Breaking a mortgage for better rates can pay off – but beware of the costs

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe

Regional

October 4, 2024 Views: 241

Moe promises increased first home tax credit, return of home renovation credit

Competition Bureau and CREA

Real Estate

October 3, 2024 • One Comment Views: 2,074

Competition Bureau gets court order for probe into Canadian Real Estate Association

Mortgage Rates Rising Previous Story
Weeks of cuts give way to mortgage rate hikes as U.S. job numbers soar
Government secondary suites refinancing announcement Next Story
Feds launch mortgage refinancing program to boost secondary suites and ease housing crunch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close