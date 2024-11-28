Helping retired Canadians navigate financial challenges: A solution for brokers

Many are entering retirement with substantial debts—mortgages, credit card balances, and even personal loans—while their incomes have significantly decreased. This scenario is creating a challenging reality for retirees and an opportunity for mortgage brokers to step in with a solution that not only alleviates financial strain but also offers flexibility and peace of mind.
This is where the CHIP Reverse Mortgage by HomeEquity Bank comes in, a powerful solution that can help Canadian retirees regain financial control. By tapping into their home’s equity, retirees can pay off their debts without the burden of monthly payments.
In this article, we’ll explore the financial struggles of retired Canadians and how the CHIP Reverse Mortgage can serve as a game-changing solution for your clients.
Case study: Peter and Susan’s retirement struggles
Let’s consider a real-life example. Peter, 67, and Susan, 65, retired last year, eager to enjoy their golden years. They had spent their lives working diligently, raising two children, and paying off their home.
Yet, like many Canadians, Peter and Susan refinanced their home several times over the years, adding to their mortgage. They also carried a balance on their credit cards and took out a personal loan to help fund their daughter’s wedding. As they approached retirement, they still had $150,000 left on their mortgage, $20,000 in credit card debt, and a $10,000 personal loan.
When Peter and Susan retired, their household income dropped significantly. They were living on a combination of Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments, Old Age Security (OAS), and modest RRSP withdrawals, amounting to roughly $45,000 annually—far less than the $90,000 they were used to during their working years. With monthly mortgage payments of $1,500 and other debts, they quickly realized they were financially unprepared for retirement.
This scenario is not unique. According to a report by Statistics Canada, 34% of Canadians aged 55 and older still have a mortgage, and over 50% carry non-mortgage debt. This growing trend of retirees facing financial strain presents a serious problem that requires innovative solutions. For mortgage brokers, it also offers an opportunity to assist these clients in finding financial relief.
The burden of debt in retirement
Peter and Susan’s situation is familiar, particularly among those who entered the housing market later in life or refinanced their homes to cover expenses such as education costs for their children, home improvements, or even vacations.
As their income falls in retirement, these debts become increasingly challenging to manage. For some, this results in cutting back on essential living expenses, such as healthcare or home maintenance, in an effort to meet monthly debt obligations.
This financial strain has broader implications, too. The lack of financial preparedness in retirement often leads to heightened stress, which can take a toll on a person’s physical and mental health.
Moreover, it limits the retirees’ ability to enjoy the lifestyle they had envisioned for their later years. Instead of travelling, spending time with family, or engaging in hobbies, many retirees are focused on making ends meet, trying to stretch their savings, and worrying about their debt.
The CHIP Reverse Mortgage: A game-changing solution
The CHIP Reverse Mortgage is a powerful option for clients, like Peter and Susan, who are facing financial hardship in retirement.
This solution allows Canadian homeowners aged 55 and better to access up to 55% of their home’s equity, providing them with a lump sum of cash or regular advances while they continue to live in their homes.
What makes CHIP particularly appealing is that clients are not required to make regular monthly payments. Instead, the loan is only repaid when they sell their home or move out—typically when they enter long-term care or pass away. This offers retirees the freedom to eliminate their existing debt without the stress of ongoing payments, allowing them to focus on enjoying their retirement.
How Peter and Susan benefited from the CHIP Reverse Mortgage
Let’s return to Peter and Susan. Their mortgage broker recommended the CHIP Reverse Mortgage to tackle their financial concerns. After reviewing their options, Peter and Susan decided to proceed, accessing $120,000 of their home’s equity.
With these funds, they were able to pay off their remaining mortgage balance of $150,000 by combining their CHIP loan with some of their savings. They also used the remaining funds to clear their credit card debt and personal loan.
This move provided immediate relief for Peter and Susan. Without the burden of monthly debt payments, they saw their available cash flow increase significantly, enabling them to live comfortably on their retirement income. Most importantly, they were able to stay in their family home, a place that holds deep emotional value, without worrying about the financial burden it had once represented.
Benefits of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage for your clients
For mortgage brokers, the CHIP Reverse Mortgage offers an excellent opportunity to support clients facing financial challenges in retirement.
Here are some key benefits to highlight:
- No monthly payments: Unlike traditional loans, the CHIP Reverse Mortgage requires no monthly payments, freeing up cash flow for other expenses.
- Stay in their home: Retirees can remain in the home they love without the need to sell to access their home equity.
- Tax-free cash: Funds from the CHIP Reverse Mortgage are not considered income, meaning they are not taxed, a critical advantage for clients on a fixed income.
- Flexibility: Clients can receive funds as a lump sum or in regular advances, depending on their needs.
- No negative equity guarantee*: Clients will never owe more than the value of their home when it is sold. If the loan balance exceeds the home’s value at the time of sale, HomeEquity Bank absorbs the difference.
Positioning the CHIP Reverse Mortgage as a valuable tool
As a trusted mortgage broker, you play a critical role in guiding your clients through some of the most challenging financial periods of their lives. Offering the CHIP Reverse Mortgage reinforces this trust by providing a compassionate solution that helps clients eliminate debt, enjoy their retirement, and maintain their financial independence.
By educating clients on the benefits of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, you empower them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions and regain control of their financial future.
The financial challenges facing Canadian retirees are clear: many are entering retirement with mortgages and other debts, compounded by a significant reduction in income. However, solutions like the CHIP Reverse Mortgage are a viable option to provide a lifeline to those looking for a way out of debt without having to sell their homes or make monthly payments.
For mortgage brokers, this presents a unique opportunity to help clients like Peter and Susan, offering them the financial freedom they need to enjoy their retirement years. By introducing your clients to the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, you’re not just offering a product—you’re providing peace of mind and a more secure financial future.
Visit chipadvisor.ca to learn more.
* Must abide by mortgage obligations, maintain property, pay property taxes and homeowners insurance. The guarantee excludes administrative expenses and interest that has accumulated after the due date.
