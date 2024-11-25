New platform supports mortgage brokers with mentorship and mental health strategies

Written by Dylan Freeman-Grist• 2:13 PM• Mortgage Tech News • Views: 95

New platform aims to bridge the gap for new mortgage brokers with mentorship, business guidance, and mental health strategies

“In our industry, when you’re starting out, you’re self-employed, so you’re completely reliant on yourself for income. You’re trying to find clients, you’re trying to do the sales side as well as handling the mortgage processing side,” Jordan says. “So, there is a lot to learn very quickly.”



Fortunately, Jordan had access to valuable mentorship from an experienced broker, which he credits as the key to his continued success.

Recognizing that not every new broker has access to the same support, Jordan decided to share his knowledge.

A procedural-focused person, from the onset of his journey Giles began meticulously keeping notes on what he was learning. Eventually, he decided to adapt what he had compiled into a comprehensive education tool for new brokers with less luck securing early mentorship than he had. The result is E-Mentor, an in-depth learning tool and platform geared specifically to those just starting their career

“I had the unique position of still knowing what it was like to start out, but now having that depth and experience and exposure to a broker that’s been in the industry for 20+ years,” notes Jordan. “There is a lot of training out there for brokers that are already established, trying to get them to level up … but there is not enough for new people.”

A comprehensive program for new brokers

A major focus of E-Mentor is helping new brokers prioritize their time and lay a solid foundation for their careers.

The program offers a step-by-step guide across nine chapters, covering everything from finding your first deal and providing value to clients, to the ins and outs of marketing and a detail-focused approach to processing mortgages. The content draws on the experiences of established brokers and translates these tactics into actionable advice for those still finding their footing.

The platform is available online and is also offered through Tactical Mortgage Solutions (TMS), a client management and conversion tool led by veteran broker Russ Morrison. The collaboration was a natural fit, as Morrison was one of Jordan’s key mentors when he began his career.

“I think there is mentorship in the industry that’s needed, but it’s not digging down to the roots,” Morrison told CMT. “When Giles is talking about first phone calls or relaying information to clients, it works and supports what we are doing with TMS as a whole, but it really is trying to focus on helping new brokers get up to speed and become successful.”

Addressing mental health challenges in the industry

One of the most unique features of the program is its ninth section, which specifically addresses the mental health challenges faced by new brokers.

Based on Jordan’s own experiences managing high-pressure situations, the section shares strategies for maintaining mental well-being in the face of heavy workloads and stress.

And Jordan isn’t alone. While there aren’t comparable statistics for Canada’s mortgage broker industry, a recent survey in the UK revealed that 21% of mortgage professionals reported their mental health as “poor” or “of concern” in 2024, a significant increase from 13% in 2023.



Jordan, who initially intended this section as a smaller add-on, said he was surprised at how comprehensive it grew during development.

“I think mental health is still something that a lot of people don’t talk about enough,” he noted. “Our industry can have its moments when it’s really stressful, even when you’re on a team, even when you’re surrounded by a lot of people.”

Those interested in the E-Mentor program can access it directly or through their active TMS application.

Visited 95 times, 95 visit(s) today

broker tips E-mentor Editor's pick Giles Jordan mental health mentorship mortgage broker technology new brokers Russ Morrison Tactical Mortgage Solutions

Last modified: November 25, 2024