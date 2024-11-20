Nova Scotia Liberals call for new strategy for seniors housing

Written by The Canadian Press• 12:12 PM• Regional • Views: 12

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says if his party is elected to govern on Tuesday, it would develop a comprehensive housing strategy for seniors.

Churchill made the announcement Wednesday at Liberal headquarters in Halifax before heading off on his campaign bus to his riding in Yarmouth, N.S.

The proposed strategy, part of the Liberals’ previously announced platform, calls for developing small, walkable communities that offer “wellness supports” for seniors.

The platform also says a Liberal government would work with non-profit agencies to ensure there is affordable housing available for seniors.

As well, Churchill wants to make it easier for healthy seniors to stay in their homes longer.

“We’ll increase funding for programs that help seniors upgrade their homes to meet their changing needs, whether that’s adding a ramp or widening a hallway,” he said. The platform calls for spending $5 million over four years on adapting existing housing.

“Our seniors aren’t just sitting around waiting for long-term care. Our seniors are the bulk of our volunteer force. They’re keeping many service organizations going.”

Churchill said a Liberal government would also review the property tax system, which he says penalizes seniors who want to downsize. In particular, he said the residential deed transfer tax had to be changed.

The Liberals are also promising to double the province’s annual seniors care grant to $1,500 and expand eligibility for the grant by increasing the maximum annual household income threshold to $50,000 from $45,000.

“This will help with paying for the essential expenses like home repairs, phone bills, transportation,” he said.

In the past three years, an average of 32,400 seniors received the existing $750 grant each year. The total cost for the program during this fiscal year is expected to be almost $27 million. The Liberals’ proposed changes would more than double that cost to about $59 million annually.

As well, Churchill is promising to spend an additional $10 million annually to improve the working conditions of homecare workers, a move the Liberals say would help eliminate a current staffing shortage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

