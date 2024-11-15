Nova Scotia Liberals highlight housing plan to build 80,000 homes by 2032

Written by The Canadian Press• 10:55 AM• Regional • Views: 4

Nova Scotia’s Liberal leader is highlighting his party’s plan to get 80,000 homes built in order to ease a provincial housing shortage by 2032, if elected to govern on Nov. 26.

Zach Churchill says the plan, which was previously announced as part of the Liberal platform, would build homes faster and make them more affordable.

Churchill says the plan also intends to establish province-wide municipal zoning standards and spur housing innovation through the use of modular and factory-built housing.

The Liberals would also offer support to build more non-profit and co-op housing, although Churchill says there are no plans to build more government funded public housing.

As of May this year, the Progressive Conservative government had committed to building 273 new public housing units — the first to be built since 1993 — with the intent of housing 700 people.

The NDP has promised to build 30,000 new affordable rental homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

