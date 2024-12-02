Written by December 2, 2024 3:05 PM Regional Views: 184

Written by

Regional
December 2, 2024

Housing supply on the rise, but market still favours sellers in Calgary

Calgary’s housing market showed more balanced conditions in November, with a typical seasonal slowdown in activity.

Calgary skyline winter 2024

The city saw 1,797 homes sold in November, matching last year’s sales and remaining 20% above long-term trends for the month, according to the latest data from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

Inventory levels rose to 4,352 units, a significant increase from 3,000 units in November 2023. However, supply is still below long-term averages for the month.

“Housing supply has been a challenge over the past several years due to the sudden rise in population,” said Ann-Marie Lurie, Chief Economist at CREB. “Rising new home construction has bolstered supply in rental, new home and resales ownership markets. However, supply improvements vary significantly by location, price range, and property type.”

However, seasonally adjusted sales were up 1.4% on a month-over-month basis following a 4.7% jump in October.

“Transactions were at their highest level since January and, despite remaining below their post-pandemic peak, they continued to be elevated on a historical basis,” noted National Bank economist Daren King. “The pick-up in sales that continued in November comes as the Bank of Canada accelerated the pace of its policy rate cuts in October, combined with a decline in fixed mortgage rates since the summer.”

Calgary housing statistics for November 2024

Price growth slows as supply improves

Improved supply has slowed the pace of price growth across Calgary’s housing market.

Year-over-year gains ranged from 7% for row homes to 9% for apartment-style units. The total residential benchmark price reached $587,900, up 3.5% from last year. This slower growth is partly due to a shift towards more affordable row and apartment-style homes.

While unadjusted prices have trended down seasonally, seasonally adjusted prices have remained stable over the past four months.

How different home types performed in November

  • Detached homes
    Sales of detached homes above $600,000 helped offset slower sales in the lower price ranges. Inventory levels rose, with more than two months of supply for higher-priced homes. The unadjusted benchmark price for detached homes was $750,100, an increase of over 7% from last November.

  • Semi-detached homes
    Sales in this category were up by 5% compared to last year. With two months of supply, conditions are tighter than earlier this year, but there are still more options for buyers compared to before. The benchmark price for semi-detached homes was $675,100, which is nearly 8% higher than last year.

  • Row homes
    Row homes saw a modest increase in sales, contributing to overall year-to-date gains. New listings have helped boost inventory, but conditions are still somewhat tight, with around two months of supply. The benchmark price for row homes was $454,200, up 7% from last November.

  • Apartment condominiums
    Condo sales slowed compared to last year’s high, but still remained 47% above long-term trends. Inventory in the condo market has been rising, with more supply available now than in the spring. The benchmark price for condos was $337,800, up 9% from last year, with more options available in the $300,000-$500,000 range.
Last modified: December 2, 2024

Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.

