Written by February 13, 2025 5:24 PM Regional • One Comment Views: 318

Written by

Regional
February 13, 2025

B.C. real estate sales off to a stronger start in January 2025

Real estate sales across British Columbia were up in January compared with the year before, but average prices went down slightly. 

BC home sales January 2025

The B.C. Real Estate Association says in a statement that the 4,221 residential sales in January were up 6.4% from January 2024, although unit sales were 12% below the 10-year average. 

The association’s chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says an increase in both sales and listings may foreshadow a stronger year, with a caution that global uncertainties might trigger higher or lower rates from the Bank of Canada. 

Active listings jumped by 27% to almost 31,000, in what the association says is a normalization of trends for homes being placed on the market. 

The statement says it will be crucial for supply to keep pace with growing demand to see markets balanced and prevent a rampant price increase. 

The average residential price on the Multiple Listing Service in B.C. last month was down about one per cent to $949,560 from $959,191 in January last year. 

Here are some of the average sale prices around the province:

  • Northern B.C.— $396,187, up 3.4%
  • Chilliwack — $694,700, down 3.7%
  • Greater Vancouver — $1,208,415, down 3.7% 
  • Okanagan — $736,479, up 2.7%
  • Kamloops — $536,082, down 3.8%
  • Kootenay — $505,729, up 9%
  • South Peace River — $281,028, up 30.5%
  • Vancouver Island — $722,305, up 11.4%
  • Victoria — $986,258, up 5.3%

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.

Visited 318 times, 1 visit(s) today

Last modified: February 13, 2025

Related Posts

Temporary housing units in Jasper, Alberta

Regional

February 13, 2025 Views: 120

Seven months after wildfire, temporary housing arrives in Jasper

US tariffs on aluminum and steel

Economic news

February 11, 2025 Views: 1,119

Home builders warn of ‘brutal blow’ to housing sector from steel, aluminum tariffs

Montreal housing market

Regional

February 7, 2025 Views: 415

Montreal home sales surge 36% in January as market activity rebounds

CMHC forecasts rebound in home sales

Real Estate

February 5, 2025 Views: 3,056

CMHC predicts home sales, prices to rebound in 2025, but tariff threat clouds outlook

Frustrated with mortgage tech Previous Story
Frustrated with mortgage tech? You’re not alone
Mortgage lenders cutting fixed mortgage rates Next Story
Mortgage Digest: 5 big banks cut fixed mortgage rates following bond yield drop

1 Comment

  1. rd ifield says:
    February 15, 2025 at 1:28 PM

    Can you talk about accelerated weekly mortgage payments and how much you save over the 25 year amortization. I don’t think banks will tell the public on this but if you ask for it, you can get it. so are banks really trying to help buyers with their mortgage payments and their lives ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close