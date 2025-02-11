Written by February 11, 2025 10:24 AM Economic news Views: 70

Building permits hit highest level since 2017

Canada’s construction sector ended 2024 on a high note, with the total value of building permits surging 11% in December to $13.1 billion, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Canadian building permits

The increase was driven by a 21.2% jump in residential permits, led by gains in Ontario and British Columbia.

The residential sector saw multi-unit permits climb by $1.5 billion (+33.3%) to $6.1 billion. Meanwhile, single-family permits edged up 1.8% (+$52.1 million) to $2.9 billion.

Annual building permits hit seven-year high

Over the full year, the total value of building permits in Canada rose 7.8% to $145.3 billion, making 2024 the highest annual total since 2017.

In total, permits were issued for 287,100 new housing units, the second-highest level on record. Multi-unit housing accounted for the majority of this growth, with $34.1 billion in multi-unit permits (+12.2%), while single-family permits declined 30.9% to $18.6 billion.

On the non-residential side, the total value of permits increased for the fourth consecutive year, rising $59.5 million (+0.2%) to $36.6 billion. Ontario saw the strongest growth, contributing $1.6 billion in non-residential permit gains.

Last modified: February 11, 2025

