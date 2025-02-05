Dominion Lending Centres joins Pinch Financial’s AI platform on Realtor.ca

Written by Duffie Osental• 9:26 AM• Mortgage Tech News • Views: 969

Broker network Dominion Lending Centres (DLC) has announced a partnership with Pinch Financial in a deal that would add the network—one of Canada’s largest—to the fintech’s technology platform, which is used on listing sites such as Realtor.ca.

Pinch’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to verify borrower information and assess mortgage eligibility, which the firm claims can be done in as little as 10 minutes.

Listing sites such as Realtor.ca leverage the platform to provide borrowers with a selection of lenders and brokers.

Under the agreement, DLC is now included on Pinch’s platform and will be available for borrowers through Realtor.ca.

In a statement, Gary Mauris, DLC chairman and chief executive officer, said that the mortgage broker network is “delighted to be integrated into the Pinch Platform, and we are excited to work with homebuyers using Realtor.ca.”

An opportunity for brokers

Meanwhile, DLC president Eddy Cocciollo told Canadian Mortgage Trends that the partnership is an excellent opportunity for brokers to access more leads while helping homebuyers with their financing needs.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Pinch Financial, which is integrated with Realtor.ca—Canada’s go-to platform for home shopping, attracting over 240 million visits and billions of page views annually,” Cocciollo told CMT.

“With the potential for thousands of high-quality leads, our participating mortgage professionals will be well-positioned to assist Canadians in navigating their home financing needs with expert guidance and tailored solutions,” he added.

Cocciollo says the new partnership puts DLC “front and centre as the mortgage provider of choice, creating an incredible opportunity for our brokers.”

“We’re thrilled about the impact this will have on both our brokers and homebuyers across the country,” he said.

Announcement follows strong growth

The announcement follows a period of strong growth for DLC in the lead-up to 2025.

In December, the broker network completed its acquisition of all Series 1 Class B preferred shares—a move that Mauris said was made to “simplify our capital stack and our associated financial reporting in an effort to showcase DLC’s financial performance.”

And in November, the firm reported $47.8 billion in funded volume and $54.5 million in revenue over the nine months ended September 30, 2024—a 13% and 17% increase from the same period in 2023, respectively.

The British Columbia-based broker network has over 8,500 agents across 500 locations throughout Canada. It operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries: MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc.

Clarification: A previous version of this article referenced M3 Financial Group’s purchase of Pinch Financial in 2021. However, M3 has since sold its interest in the company.

