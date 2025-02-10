Written by February 10, 2025 4:46 PM Economic news Views: 16,468

Written by

Economic news
February 10, 2025

Market experts forecast two more quarter-point rate cuts from the Bank of Canada

A majority of influential economists and analysts predict the Bank of Canada will lower its policy rate to 2.50% before pausing.

Bank of Canada rate cut odds

According to the Bank of Canada‘s latest quarterly Market Participants Survey, which polled 28 influential financial market participants, most respondents expect the central bank to implement two more quarter-point rate cuts, bringing the policy rate to 2.50% by July.

This is 25 basis points lower than the forecasts in the Q3 survey, and half of those polled said they believe their forecast is skewed to a lower rate path, while just 11% believe the risks are skewed to a higher path.

The Bank of Canada is then expected to maintain a 2.50% policy rate until the first quarter of 2027, when a median of those polled anticipate the first rate hike to 2.75%.

The outlook from the Bank of Canada’s survey is a bit more cautious compared to the current forecasts from the Big 6 banks, which see the policy rate either remaining at 3.00% or falling to 2.75% in March, and ending the year anywhere between 2.00% and 2.25%.

BoC policy rate forecasts from the Big 6 banks

Current Policy Rate:Policy Rate:
Q1 ’25		Policy Rate:
Q2 ’25		Policy Rate:
Q3 ’25		Policy Rate:
Q4 ’25		Policy Rate:
Q4 ’26
BMO_Logo transparent3.00%3.00%2.75%2.50%2.50%*
3.00%2.75%2.25%
(-50bps)		2.25%2.25% 2.25%
National_Bank_of_Canada-Logo_transparent23.00%2.75%2.50%2.25%2.25%2.75%
RBC logo3.00%2.75%2.25%2.00%2.00%
3.00%3.00%3.00%3.00%3.00%3.00%
3.00%3.00%2.75%2.50%2.25%2.25%
* Assumes no U.S. tariffs. Expected policy rate of 1.50% in the event of tariffs.
Updated: February 10, 2025

Other findings from the BoC Market Participants Survey

Other findings from the poll of 28 market participants include:

Real GDP growth:

  • The median forecast for Canada’s real GDP growth by the end of 2025 is 1.8%, with a slight increase to 1.9% by 2026.
  • The strongest upside risk to Canada’s growth outlook is a stronger housing market, with 82% of respondents selecting this option.
  • The biggest downside risk is increased geopolitical risks, identified by 50% of those polled.

Recession probability:

  • The median probability of a recession occurring in the next 6 to 12 months is estimated at 25% to 30%, with similar projections extending to the 12- to 24-month horizon.

Inflation forecasts:

  • A majority of respondents expect annual CPI inflation to remain around 2.0% in 2025, 2026, and extending through the next five years.

Bond yields and CAD:

  • The median 5-year Canadian bond yield forecast for 2025 is 2.88%, with projections for the 2-year at 2.60%.
  • The Canadian dollar is expected to hover around US$0.72 to US$0.73 by the end of 2025, with similar levels anticipated in 2026.

Visited 16,468 times, 10,081 visit(s) today

Last modified: February 11, 2025

Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.

Related Posts

Farm financing

Mortgage Industry News

February 6, 2025 Views: 1,116

Farm Lending Canada partners with BMO to tap into agricultural financing boom

Dominion Lending Centres deal with Pinch Financial

Mortgage Tech News

February 5, 2025 Views: 1,147

Dominion Lending Centres joins Pinch Financial’s AI platform on Realtor.ca

US-Canada trade war

Interest Rates

February 4, 2025 Views: 38,351

BMO forecasts 1.50% BoC rate by year-end if U.S. imposes tariffs on Canada

interest rates to fall in canada

Interest Rates

February 3, 2025 Views: 26,856

Canadian fixed mortgage rates are dropping as U.S. tariffs shake markets

Canada employment - manufacturing Previous Story
Canada’s January job surge beats expectations, but trade war uncertainty casts a shadow
Canadian building permits Next Story
Building permits hit highest level since 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close