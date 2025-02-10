Market experts forecast two more quarter-point rate cuts from the Bank of Canada

Written by Steve Huebl• 4:46 PM• Economic news • Views: 16,468

A majority of influential economists and analysts predict the Bank of Canada will lower its policy rate to 2.50% before pausing.

According to the Bank of Canada‘s latest quarterly Market Participants Survey, which polled 28 influential financial market participants, most respondents expect the central bank to implement two more quarter-point rate cuts, bringing the policy rate to 2.50% by July.

This is 25 basis points lower than the forecasts in the Q3 survey, and half of those polled said they believe their forecast is skewed to a lower rate path, while just 11% believe the risks are skewed to a higher path.

The Bank of Canada is then expected to maintain a 2.50% policy rate until the first quarter of 2027, when a median of those polled anticipate the first rate hike to 2.75%.

The outlook from the Bank of Canada’s survey is a bit more cautious compared to the current forecasts from the Big 6 banks, which see the policy rate either remaining at 3.00% or falling to 2.75% in March, and ending the year anywhere between 2.00% and 2.25%.

BoC policy rate forecasts from the Big 6 banks

Current Policy Rate: Policy Rate:

Q1 ’25 Policy Rate:

Q2 ’25 Policy Rate:

Q3 ’25 Policy Rate:

Q4 ’25 Policy Rate:

Q4 ’26 3.00% 3.00% 2.75% 2.50% 2.50%* 3.00% 2.75% 2.25%

(-50bps) 2.25% 2.25% 2.25% 3.00% 2.75% 2.50% 2.25% 2.25% 2.75% 3.00% 2.75% 2.25% 2.00% 2.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% 2.75% 2.50% 2.25% 2.25% * Assumes no U.S. tariffs. Expected policy rate of 1.50% in the event of tariffs.

Updated: February 10, 2025

Other findings from the BoC Market Participants Survey

Other findings from the poll of 28 market participants include:

Real GDP growth:

The median forecast for Canada’s real GDP growth by the end of 2025 is 1.8%, with a slight increase to 1.9% by 2026.

The strongest upside risk to Canada’s growth outlook is a stronger housing market, with 82% of respondents selecting this option.

The biggest downside risk is increased geopolitical risks, identified by 50% of those polled.

Recession probability:

The median probability of a recession occurring in the next 6 to 12 months is estimated at 25% to 30%, with similar projections extending to the 12- to 24-month horizon.

Inflation forecasts:

A majority of respondents expect annual CPI inflation to remain around 2.0% in 2025, 2026, and extending through the next five years.

Bond yields and CAD:

The median 5-year Canadian bond yield forecast for 2025 is 2.88%, with projections for the 2-year at 2.60%.

The Canadian dollar is expected to hover around US$0.72 to US$0.73 by the end of 2025, with similar levels anticipated in 2026.

Visited 16,468 times, 10,081 visit(s) today

bank of canada rate forecasts canadian mortgage rates Editor's pick interest rate forecast Market Participants Survey rate trends

Last modified: February 11, 2025