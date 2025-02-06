Written by February 6, 2025 12:03 PM Real Estate Views: 1,372

Written by

Real Estate
February 6, 2025

Rent prices across Canada fall to 18-month low

Average rents across Canada continued to drop in January, reaching an 18-month low, according to the latest data from Rentals.ca and Urbanation.

Average asking rents in Canada decline

The report shows that average rent prices dropped 4.4% year-over-year in January, landing at $2,100. This marks the fourth month in a row that prices have fallen.

However, this follows a period of 38 straight months of annual rent increases, with rents still 5.2% higher than two years ago and up 16.4% compared to three years ago.

“The downward trend for rents in Canada accelerated during the first month of 2025,” said Shaun Hildebrand, President of Urbanation. “Heightened downside risks for the economy, combined with declining international population inflows and multi-decade highs for apartment completions, suggest rents will continue to weaken in the months ahead. This will result in improved affordability for renters.”

The decline was mainly seen in the secondary rental market, with condominium rents dropping 6.5% to an average of $2,219, and rents for houses and townhomes falling 8.9% to $2,144.

January 2025 average rent prices in Canada

Ontario sees the biggest drop in rents

Ontario experienced the largest decrease in rental prices, with average apartment rents falling by 5.2% to $2,329. Despite this drop, Ontario remains one of the most expensive places to rent in Canada, second only to British Columbia, where rents decreased by 2.6%, bringing the average rent to $2,463.

Average asking rents in January 2025 by province

While many regions saw rent prices drop, others saw rents continue to climb. Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta all posted modest increases of 2-3%. Manitoba’s average rent reached $1,618, while Saskatchewan—Canada’s most affordable rental market—saw its average rise to $1,303.

In Quebec, rent prices were nearly flat, rising just 0.4% to an average of $1,972.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year rent increases in some of the country’s metropolitan areas:

Average rent
(January 2025)		Annual % change
Toronto, ON$2,615-8%
Calgary, AB$1,925-6%
Winnipeg, MB$1,604-6%
Vancouver, BC$2,896-5%
Montreal, QC$1,986-2%
Victoria, BC$2,342-1%
Ottawa, ON$2,2140%
Regina, SK$1,3140%
Halifax, NS$2,291+4%
Visited 1,372 times, 466 visit(s) today

Last modified: February 6, 2025

Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.

Related Posts

Renters to see relief in 2025

Real Estate

January 26, 2025 • One Comment Views: 1,067

‘Turning point’: Rent prices should see relief this year, but markets still tight

Rentals.ca report December 2024

Real Estate

January 9, 2025 Views: 5,355

Average rents across Canada fall to lowest level in over a year

Average asking rents in Canada decline

Real Estate

December 10, 2024 Views: 818

Rent prices fall to 15-month low: Rentals.ca

Rent prices fell in October

Real Estate

November 7, 2024 Views: 1,168

National rent prices decline year-over-year for first time since pandemic: report

Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz Previous Story
Former BoC governor Poloz warns Canada’s economy is ill-prepared for potential U.S. tariffs
Farm financing Next Story
Farm Lending Canada partners with BMO to tap into agricultural financing boom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close