Written by March 3, 2025 3:16 PM Regional Views: 375

Written by

Regional
March 3, 2025

Calgary home sales fall as supply continues to surge, especially for affordable units

The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in February fell 19.3% from last year but remained above typical levels for the month, as inventory levels continued to grow substantially.

Calgary Real Estate Board - February home sales

The board says 1,721 homes changed hands last month, down from 2,132 a year ago, as the residential benchmark price rose to $587,600.

That was around one per cent higher than price levels seen in February 2024 and relatively stable compared to those reported at the end of last year.

There were 2,830 new listings on the market in February, up 4.4% from a year earlier, as the city’s inventory reached 4,145 homes for sale.

Inventory was 75.6% higher than in February 2024, the second straight month of large year-over-year supply gains, driven by substantial growth in apartments and townhouses priced under $500,000 up for sale.

The board’s president and CEO Alan Tennant says the seller’s market of the past two or three years is easing off, causing the pace of price growth to slow down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.

Visited 375 times, 41 visit(s) today

Last modified: March 3, 2025

Related Posts

BC Finance Minister Brenda Bailey and Premier David Eby

Regional

March 3, 2025 Views: 103

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey on track to deliver budget as Trump slaps tariffs

Liberal leadership hopefuls

Economic news

February 25, 2025 • 2 Comments Views: 264

Liberal leadership debate kicks off with questions about threat posed by Trump

20 dollar bill issued by the Bank of Canad

Personal Finance

February 25, 2025 Views: 311

Big or small, financial experts say it’s important to know your net worth

Liberal leadership hopefuls

Government and RegulationMortgage Industry News

February 24, 2025 Views: 457

Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney pledges temporary cap on immigration

BC Finance Minister Brenda Bailey and Premier David Eby Previous Story
B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey on track to deliver budget as Trump slaps tariffs
President Donald Trump - U.S. tariffs Next Story
BREAKING: U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico will take effect Tuesday, Trump says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close