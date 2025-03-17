CMHC reports seasonally adjusted rate of housing starts slowed in February

Written by The Canadian Press• 9:39 AM• Economic news • Views: 91

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in February slowed 4% compared with January.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate housing starts came in at 229,030 units for February, down from 239,322 in January.

The result came as the pace of starts for single-detached homes fell 1% to 56,273 in February compared with 56,794 in January. The rate of all other housing starts dropped 5% to 172,759 in February compared with 182,529 a month earlier.

CMHC says the seasonally adjusted annual pace of starts for cities with a population of 10,000 or greater fell 5% in February to 209,784 compared with 220,074 in January.

The seasonally adjusted annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 19,246 units for February.

The six-month moving average for the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in February was 239,382, up 1.1% from January.

