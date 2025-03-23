Federal election set for April 28, with economy and housing top of mind

Written by CMT Team• 7:33 PM• Government and Regulation • Views: 421

Campaign begins as Carney and Poilievre square off on affordability, trade and tax policy

Canada’s 45th general election is officially underway, with voters heading to the polls on April 28.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney triggered the campaign Sunday by asking Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament.

In his first campaign promise, Carney pledged to cut the lowest federal income tax bracket by one percentage point—from 15% to 14%—which he said would save the average two-income household about $825 a year. He also framed the election as a referendum on how Canada responds to a changing global economic landscape, including the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House.

“I’m asking for a strong, positive mandate to deal with President Trump and to build a new Canadian economy that works for everyone,” Carney said outside Rideau Hall.

Affordability emerges as top campaign battleground

Housing and the rising cost of living are already front and centre in the campaign, with both major parties vying to position themselves as best equipped to deliver relief to struggling Canadians.

Carney’s early promises have focused on direct financial measures aimed at the middle class. Along with a proposed one-point cut to the lowest income tax bracket, he has pledged to eliminate the 5% GST on the purchase of newly built homes under $1 million for first-time buyers—a move aimed at reducing upfront costs for younger Canadians trying to enter the housing market.

That promise echoes a similar commitment made by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre last fall, when he pledged to remove GST on affordable new home construction as part of his housing plan. Poilievre has continued to highlight housing inflation under the Liberal government, promising to make homebuilding faster and more affordable by cutting red tape, penalizing municipalities that block development, and repurposing federal lands for housing.

He has criticized Carney as an extension of Justin Trudeau’s leadership, accusing the Liberals of fuelling inflation and driving up housing costs.

“Our nation is more divided than ever before,” Poilievre said. “Housing prices have doubled. Mortgages have doubled. Rents have doubled. And now they’ve doubled down on the same failed approach.”

Both leaders are expected to expand on their housing platforms as the campaign progresses, with affordability shaping up to be one of the defining issues of the election.

Polls suggest a tight race

A new survey from Abacus Data shows the Conservatives holding a narrow lead with 39% support, followed by the Liberals at 36%. The NDP trails at 12%, its lowest level since Jagmeet Singh became leader.

The same poll shows the Liberals gaining ground in Ontario and British Columbia, with a strong lead in Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Voter interest is higher than it was at this stage in 2021, indicating that housing and cost-of-living concerns are resonating with Canadians across the country.

