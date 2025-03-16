Written by The Canadian Press• 11:00 AM• Economic news • Views: 165

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Hudson’s Bay in court

Hudson’s Bay is scheduled to be back in court Monday to advance a creditor protection case it launched March 7 amid subdued consumer spending, Canada-U.S. trade tensions and post-pandemic drops in downtown store traffic. As the case progresses, the department store holding the title of Canada’s oldest company is expected to seek permission from the court to liquidate some stores.

Real estate data

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release home sales figures for February on Monday. Home sales in January were up 2.9% compared with a year earlier.

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for inflation on Tuesday when it publishes its consumer price index for February. Economists are expecting annual inflation rose to 2.1 per cent in February as Ottawa’s two-month tax break came to an end mid-month.

Couche-Tard earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard will report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after markets close. The Laval, Que.- based convenience store giant is in talks to take over 7-Eleven parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

Retail sales

Statistics Canada is set to release its retail sales figures for January on Friday. The latest numbers could show early indications of trade-related stress in consumer spending behaviour. The agency’s early estimate suggested retail sales in January were down 0.4 per cent.

