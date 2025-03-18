Written by March 18, 2025 12:04 PM Economic news Views: 79

Economic news
March 18, 2025

Foreign investors dump U.S. stocks, pour billions into Canadian bonds

Canada saw a major inflow of foreign capital in January 2025, driven by a surge in bond investments, as global investors reacted to U.S. trade policies.

Foreign investment in Canadian bonds

According to Statistics Canada, foreign investors bought $7.9 billion in Canadian securities, marking the highest monthly bond investment since April 2020. At the same time, Canadian investors pulled back from foreign holdings, selling off $3.2 billion, mostly in U.S. equities.

The increased appetite for Canadian bonds in January is partly a response to U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty, as trade tensions were escalating.

Investors poured $33.5 billion into Canadian bonds, with more than half of that going into U.S.-dollar-denominated debt. The biggest beneficiaries were provincial government bonds, which saw a record $10.8 billion in foreign purchases, while corporate bonds also attracted $15.4 billion—the most since April 2022.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors were offloading U.S. stocks at the fastest pace since March 2022, selling $15.6 billion worth in January alone. With U.S. markets facing increased volatility and trade tensions, many Canadians opted for foreign debt instead, purchasing $14.4 billion in bonds, including $6.7 billion in U.S. bonds and $8.4 billion from other countries.

This shift in investment patterns resulted in a net inflow of $11.1 billion into the Canadian economy. The Bank of Canada’s decision to cut its policy rate to 3.0% likely played a role in making Canadian bonds more attractive, while the Canadian dollar’s 0.7% depreciation against the U.S. dollar added to the appeal.

Interestingly, despite a 3.3% rise in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, foreign investors pulled back from Canadian stocks, reducing their holdings by $6.6 billion. This was mainly due to merger and acquisition-related retirements and secondary market sales, reinforcing the idea that investors were prioritizing safer, long-term debt over equities.

Foreign investment in Canadian bonds, by sector of issuer

Source: Statistics Canada
Last modified: March 18, 2025

Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.

