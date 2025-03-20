Written by March 20, 2025 1:18 PM Economic news Views: 688

Written by

Economic news
March 20, 2025

Inflation still too hot for the BoC to cut rates further: Scotiabank

Scotiabank Economics is warning that inflation remains too persistent for the Bank of Canada to continue cutting rates.

Scotiabank on Canadian inflation

February’s CPI report showed core price pressures exceeding expectations, raising doubts about further easing.

StatCan reported a 1.1% month-over-month jump in inflation, with the BoC’s preferred measures—trimmed mean and weighted median CPI—rising at an annualized 2.9%, up from 2.7% in January. While some of the increase was due to the temporary GST holiday, Scotiabank notes that broader inflationary pressures remain, challenging the BoC’s outlook.

BoC preferred core measures of inflation

“Core inflation has yet to show a convincing pattern of lagging disinflation to the emergence of a small amount of slack in the economy,” wrote Scotiabank economist Derek Holt. “That should merit the BoC ending cuts for some time, especially amid the looming effects of tariffs on inflation and rising inflation expectations.”

Since beginning its easing cycle, the BoC has cut rates by 225 bps to 2.75%, but Scotiabank warns it may have moved too quickly. Inflation, Holt argues, “is simply too hot” and has been since last May.

“The longstanding trend points to readings that are clearly saying that the BoC’s work is not done,” Holt says.

BoC’s next move

With inflation still running above target and showing little sign of a sustained downward trend, Scotiabank suggests the BoC should reconsider its policy stance. The March CPI data, set for release on April 15, will be key in determining whether February’s inflation surge was an anomaly or part of a deeper trend.

Market expectations currently point to a slim chance of a 25-bps cut in April, but even that may be premature.

For now, Scotiabank’s message is clear: The BoC’s job isn’t finished, and further rate cuts could reignite inflation rather than guide the economy to a smooth landing.

Visited 688 times, 688 visit(s) today

Last modified: March 20, 2025

Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.

Related Posts

Bank of Canada inflation concerns

Economic news

March 18, 2025 Views: 5,094

Inflation jumps to 2.6%, complicating the BoC’s April rate cut decision amid tariff uncertainty

Hudson's Bay store in Toronto

Economic news

March 16, 2025 Views: 756

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Economists react to Bank of Canada rate cut

Bank of Canada

March 12, 2025 Views: 11,913

Economists react to the Bank of Canada’s 25-bps rate cut: What’s next for rates?

Lenders cutting fixed mortgage rates

Interest Rates

March 7, 2025 Views: 145,897

Three big banks cut mortgage rates this week, one drops 5-year fixed to 3.99%

Federal government promises $2.55B in low-cost loans Previous Story
Federal government promises $2.55B in low-cost loans to build Toronto rental homes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close