Montreal home sales rise in February amid ‘resurgence of overbidding’: board

Written by The Canadian Press• 10:40 AM• Regional • Views: 72

Montreal-area home sales rose 7.4% in February compared with the same month a year ago amid a “rapid absorption of active listings.”

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 4,088 homes in the region changed hands last month, up from 3,807 in February 2024.

The median price for all housing types was also up year-over-year, led by an 8.9 per cent gain in the price of a single-family home at $600,000. The median price of a condominium increased 6.3% to $420,000, while the median price of a plex rose six per cent to $790,000.

There were 6,868 new listings in the Montreal area last month, up 4.5% from a year earlier, as active listings fell 3.6% to 16,976, which the board says is “well below” the historical average.

The board says market conditions continue to strongly favour sellers, noting a “sharp increase” in activity since last fall.

Market analysis director Charles Brant says there has been a “resurgence of overbidding” for single-family homes priced between $400,000 and $600,000, while activity has slowed around more expensive properties in “an economic environment that has suddenly become much more uncertain.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7,2025.

Visited 72 times, 72 visit(s) today

Charles Brant Montreal montreal home sales montreal house prices montreal housing market QPAREB Quebec Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers Regional

Last modified: March 7, 2025