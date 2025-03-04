Written by March 4, 2025 5:26 PM Regional Views: 88

Written by

Regional
March 4, 2025

Vancouver home sales fall as market conditions more balanced in February: board

Home sales declined in the Vancouver area last month, as the city’s real estate board says market conditions were in balanced territory amid a moderate increase in new listings.

Greater Vancouver realtors

Greater Vancouver home sales totalled 1,827 in February, down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis and 28.9% below the 10-year seasonal average for the month.

There were 5,057 newly listed properties on the market, a 10.9% increase from February 2024, which followed a more dramatic growth of over 46% the previous month.

Greater Vancouver Realtors director of economics and data analytics Andrew Lis says that after the rush of new supply in January, both home sales and new listings in February were closer to historical averages.

He says that given the potential Bank of Canada rate cut expected later this month, homebuyers “may find slightly improved borrowing conditions while enjoying the largest selection of homes on the market since pre-pandemic times.”

The composite benchmark price in February was $1,169,100, down 1.1% from a year earlier and 0.3% below January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4,2025.

Visited 88 times, 13 visit(s) today

Last modified: March 4, 2025

Related Posts

Canada construction industry

Economic news

March 4, 2025 Views: 109

U.S. tariffs set to slow pace of homebuilding in Canada: CHBA

Calgary Real Estate Board - February home sales

Regional

March 3, 2025 Views: 771

Calgary home sales fall as supply continues to surge, especially for affordable units

BC Finance Minister Brenda Bailey and Premier David Eby

Regional

March 3, 2025 Views: 189

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey on track to deliver budget as Trump slaps tariffs

Liberal leadership hopefuls

Economic news

February 25, 2025 • 2 Comments Views: 273

Liberal leadership debate kicks off with questions about threat posed by Trump

HomeEquity Advertorial 2025 Previous Story
Unlocking Financial Freedom: How Canadians 55+ are re-imagining retirement
Canada construction industry Next Story
U.S. tariffs set to slow pace of homebuilding in Canada: CHBA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close