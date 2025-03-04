Vancouver home sales fall as market conditions more balanced in February: board

Written by The Canadian Press• 5:26 PM• Regional • Views: 88

Home sales declined in the Vancouver area last month, as the city’s real estate board says market conditions were in balanced territory amid a moderate increase in new listings.

Greater Vancouver home sales totalled 1,827 in February, down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis and 28.9% below the 10-year seasonal average for the month.

There were 5,057 newly listed properties on the market, a 10.9% increase from February 2024, which followed a more dramatic growth of over 46% the previous month.

Greater Vancouver Realtors director of economics and data analytics Andrew Lis says that after the rush of new supply in January, both home sales and new listings in February were closer to historical averages.

He says that given the potential Bank of Canada rate cut expected later this month, homebuyers “may find slightly improved borrowing conditions while enjoying the largest selection of homes on the market since pre-pandemic times.”

The composite benchmark price in February was $1,169,100, down 1.1% from a year earlier and 0.3% below January.

