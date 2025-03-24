When can a seller lend you money? What to know about vendor take-back mortgages

Written by Ross Taylor• 12:26 PM• Mortgage Strategies • Views: 940

Homebuyers looking to bridge a financing shortfall sometimes consider asking the seller for help. One option that occasionally comes up is a vendor take-back (VTB) mortgage, where the seller lends a portion of the purchase price to the buyer, typically as a second mortgage.

But is this strategy allowed in Canada? The short answer: Yes—but with conditions.



This question often comes up in real-world scenarios. For example, we recently assisted a real estate agent and her client who wanted to propose a VTB to the seller. However, the client’s mortgage was high-ratio and insured—making a VTB ineligible under insurer guidelines.

So what exactly is a vendor take-back mortgage, and when can it be used? Here’s a quick breakdown of how VTBs work and when they’re allowed.

What is a vendor take-back mortgage?

A VTB mortgage involves the seller financing part of the home purchase by lending money directly to the buyer. The buyer still obtains a primary mortgage from a lender, but the seller’s loan is registered in second position behind the main mortgage.

This can be helpful in situations where the buyer is short on funds for a down payment or doesn’t qualify for a large enough first mortgage.

When is a VTB allowed?

While VTBs are legal and sometimes used in creative financing arrangements, they must be approved by the primary lender—especially if the VTB is in second position.

Most A-lenders (like big banks and credit unions) are very conservative and rarely allow secondary financing unless the borrower has a very strong profile and the total loan-to-value (LTV) remains within acceptable limits.

In contrast, alternative lenders and private lenders are often more open to such arrangements, particularly when the combined LTV remains under 80% and the buyer demonstrates solid repayment capacity.

Key considerations of a VTB

Lender approval required: You must disclose the VTB to the first mortgage lender and receive their written consent.

You must disclose the VTB to the first mortgage lender and receive their written consent. Insured mortgages excluded: If your mortgage is insured through CMHC, Sagen, or Canada Guaranty, a VTB is not allowed. The entire down payment must come from your own resources (or an acceptable gift).

If your mortgage is insured through CMHC, Sagen, or Canada Guaranty, a VTB is not allowed. The entire down payment must come from your own resources (or an acceptable gift). Legal documentation: The VTB must be documented properly, with terms clearly laid out and a second mortgage registered on title.

The VTB must be documented properly, with terms clearly laid out and a second mortgage registered on title. No hidden financing: Misrepresenting or hiding the existence of a VTB from the first lender constitutes mortgage fraud.

When does a VTB make sense?

A VTB can be a creative solution for buyers in non-traditional situations—such as those purchasing unique properties, dealing with short-term credit issues, or arranging financing through private channels.

However, it’s not a go-to option for typical residential purchases with insured or high-ratio mortgages.

Case study: A successful vendor take-back deal in the GTA

Property: Legal duplex

Sale Price: $800,000

Buyer: A real estate investor with strong equity but limited verifiable income

Seller: Retiring landlord, mortgage-free, willing to help facilitate the sale

Deal Structure:

Down payment by buyer: $200,000 (25%)

$200,000 (25%) First mortgage from institutional lender: $480,000 (60%) Traditional lender was willing to finance due to the rental income from both units

$480,000 (60%) Vendor take-back mortgage: $120,000 (15%) 2nd position, interest-only at 7% for 2 years, balloon payment at end Registered on title, fully documented

$120,000 (15%)

Why it worked:

The seller had no mortgage and didn’t need all the funds immediately.

They were more interested in earning interest income on a portion of the sale proceeds.

The buyer didn’t qualify for the full mortgage amount due to self-employed income but had a solid down payment and strong credit.

The VTB helped bridge the financing gap and allowed the transaction to close quickly and smoothly.

Outcome:

The buyer refinanced 18 months later, paid off the VTB, and kept the property as a cash-flowing asset.

The seller earned $8,400 per year in interest on the $120,000 loan, a better return than they were getting elsewhere.

Key takeaways:

VTBs can be a win-win, especially in a buyer’s market or when sellers want to defer capital gains or earn ongoing interest income.

They are especially useful in cases involving self-employed buyers, unconventional properties, or inter-generational wealth transfers.

Legal advice, proper documentation, and clear terms are essential to protect both parties.

Final thoughts

A vendor take-back mortgage in second position can be used in Canada—but only with full disclosure, proper legal documentation, and approval from the primary lender.

While it’s not a common option for most buyers, a VTB can be a powerful tool in the right circumstances—especially when guided by an experienced mortgage broker and lawyer.

